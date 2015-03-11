Story highlights Local media reports estimate the value of the stolen goods at 9 million euros ($9.5 million)

About 15 armed men robbed two security vans carrying jewels at a toll booth, police say

Paris (CNN) Armed robbers targeted security vans carrying jewels in a late-night raid staged at a tollbooth near Auxerre, the French national police force said Wednesday.

About 15 men attacked the two vans around midnight Tuesday on the A6 highway at the Avallon tollbooth in the Yonne department, about 170 kilometers (105 miles) southeast of Paris, a police spokesman told CNN.

The spokesman didn't confirm the total value of the jewels taken.

But CNN French affiliate BFMTV reported that the haul was estimated at 9 million euros ($9.5 million.)

The gang used some kind of gas on the van drivers as they commandeered the vehicles, BFMTV said. No shots were fired, said the police spokesman, adding that there were four drivers -- two in each van.

Read More