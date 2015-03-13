Story highlights Nico Rosberg fastest ahead of team Lewis Hamilton in Australia GP practice

Mercedes duo dominated last season winning all but three of 19 races

Giedo van der Garde doesn't race for Sauber despite court ruling

Sebatian Vettel makes good start for new team Ferrari finishing second practice in third

(CNN) Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton and teammate Nico Rosberg resumed where they left off last season as the 2015 Formula One season kicked off in Melbourne.

The Mercedes duo, who took pole position in all but one of last season's qualifying sessions and won 16 of the 19 races, were dominant in first and second practice for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

Rosberg, who won last year's GP at Albert Park, was fastest around the Melbourne street circuit on Friday, finishing 0.1 second ahead of Hamilton with Sebastian Vettel taking third spot for his new team Ferrari -- the German four-time world champion finished 0.715 seconds off the pace set by his compatriot.

Vettel's Finnish teammate, Kimi Raikkonen was fourth, 1.1 seconds behind the lead with Williams' Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Kvyat, who was making his debut for Red Bull since his switch from Toro Rosso, finishing fifth and sixth respectively.

"It was great to be back in the car at this awesome track," Rosberg said, the official Formula One site reported

