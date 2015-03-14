Arnold Palmer 'understands' Tiger Woods' withdrawal

Story highlights Arnold Palmer says he understands why Tiger Woods won't play at his tournament

(CNN) Tiger Woods won't be playing at Arnold Palmer's charity tournament next week, but he still hopes to be lining up with the golf legend at the season's opening major.

While the 85-year-old Palmer has vowed to overcome a shoulder injury to fulfil his ceremonial tee-off role at the Masters, Woods is still trying to get his game in shape.

The former world No. 1 has competed only twice this year, missing the cut at the Phoenix Open in early February before withdrawing in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open due to his ongoing back problems.

"Tiger called me personally to let me know that he wouldn't be playing here at Bay Hill," Palmer said on his PGA Tour event's website.

"He said that his game is not quite ready yet and that he was disappointed that he won't be able to play in the tournament, which has always meant a lot to him. I'm sorry that he won't be playing. We'll certainly miss him, but I understand and appreciated that he called me."