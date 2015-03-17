France weighs skinny model ban

Story highlights French lawmakers are considering measures setting limits for how thin models can be

"We want to combat the idea that an agency could urge a model to stop eating," lawmaker says

Spain, Italy and Israel have passed similar measures

Paris (CNN) French lawmakers are weighing a ban on extremely thin models.

New legislation debated in Parliament Tuesday would require modeling agencies to get medical certificates from models proving that their body mass index is at least 18. Models would also be required to undergo regular weight checks. And agencies that violate the law could face fines and even possible prison sentences.

Dr. Olivier Veran, a doctor and French lawmaker who's proposing the measures, said it's time to put a stop to the practice of pressuring models to be so thin that it's dangerous for their health.

"We want to combat the idea that an agency could urge a model to stop eating; for example eating cotton balls to lose their appetite, to always lose more weight," he said.

Seeing models' bones as they parade down the catwalk is a troubling trend, Veran said.

