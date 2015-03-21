(CNN) Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to three points with a 3-0 victory over West Bromich Albion which controversially had to play with ten-men for 88-minutes after another case of mistaken identity by EPL officials.

Wilfried Bony, Fernando and David Silva were City's scorers but the match swung convincingly in the home side's favour when referee Neil Swarbrick sent off Gareth McAuley after just two minutes of play.

Another West Brom defender, Craig Dawson, seemed to have fouled Bony outside the box before the Ivorian striker rose to his feet and continued into the penalty area where he then tangled with McAuley.

Swarbrick blew his whistle and awarded the free-kick outside the box rather than a penalty.

He then duly sent McAuley off despite the defender proclaiming his innocence.

