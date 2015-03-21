(CNN) Novak Djokovic will aim to become the first man to win consecutive Indian Wells titles since Roger Federer did so just over a decade ago after comfortably brushing aside Andy Murray 6-2 6-3 in Saturday's semifinals.

And the man standing in the way of back-to-back titles for the World No.1?

None other than Federer himself who used all his experience to overcome big serving Canadian Milos Raonic 7-5 6-4 in the days other semifinal.

Federer will be looking to preserve his decade old record and claim revenge after losing out to Djokovic in a closely-fought final at Indian Wells last year.

"After losing to Novak in the (2014) final ... I left a little bit disappointed," Federer said on court after the match in an interview with the ATP Tour website.

Read More