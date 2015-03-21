Serena Williams pulls out of Indian Wells

Story highlights Serena Williams pulls out of semifinal due to knee injury

Sister Venus did the same before 14-year boycott

Williams returned to the tournament for first time since 2001

(CNN) History has repeated itself at Indian Wells with the surprise withdrawal of Serena Williams from the semifinal due to a knee injury.

Williams' withdrawal comes 14 years after her sister Venus pulled out minutes before the semifinal in 2001 -- also with a knee injury -- a move which led to a tournament boycott, amid claims of racism, that only ended this year.

Williams had been due to play Romanian Simona Halep on Friday night, but instead posted news of her withdrawal on Instagram.

"Four months ago I began a journey to play Indian Wells and it was amazing. I never dreamed I could do it. But I would not have been able to do this without my fans. Though it ended early due to injury this year, I have to say I cannot wait to try again next year. Thanks everyone. I love you so much!" Williams posted.

Boos from the stands

