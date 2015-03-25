Story highlights Richard III's remains will be reinterred Thursday in Leicester Cathedral

Oscar-nominated Benedict Cumberbatch -- a distant relative -- will read poem at service

Long-lost skeleton was discovered beneath a parking lot in August 2012

(CNN) Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch will read a specially-written poem at the "funeral" of Richard III, the King found buried beneath a parking lot -- his own distant relative.

Oscar-nominated Cumberbatch, who is to star as Richard III in an upcoming TV adaptation, will read a verse penned for the service by Britain's poet laureate, Carol Ann Duffy.

The 14-line verse, titled simply "Richard," will remain a closely-guarded secret until the service of reinterment at Leicester Cathedral on Thursday.

All the organizers will say is that it is a "meditation on the impact of [Richard's] finding and on the legacy of his story."

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is distantly related to England's King Richard III

They also have revealed that it contains the phrase "grant me the carving of my name," recognizing that Richard III's grave was lost for centuries, with no tombstone to mark its location.