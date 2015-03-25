Breaking News

Benedict Cumberbatch to read poem at Richard III's reburial

By Bryony Jones, CNN

Updated 1407 GMT (2207 HKT) March 26, 2015

White roses adorn the statue of King Richard III before his remains were reburied Thursday, March 26, in Leicester, England. The medieval monarch&#39;s remains were found beneath a parking lot in 2012, 500 years after he was killed in the Battle of Bosworth Field.
White roses adorn the statue of King Richard III before his remains were reburied Thursday, March 26, in Leicester, England. The medieval monarch's remains were found beneath a parking lot in 2012, 500 years after he was killed in the Battle of Bosworth Field.
The Bishop of Leicester, Tim Stevens, arrives at Leicester Cathedral for the reinterment ceremony on March 26.
The Bishop of Leicester, Tim Stevens, arrives at Leicester Cathedral for the reinterment ceremony on March 26.
Torin Weston, 4, is dressed as Richard III as he waits with his grandmother outside Leicester Cathedral on March 26.
Torin Weston, 4, is dressed as Richard III as he waits with his grandmother outside Leicester Cathedral on March 26.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is greeted by Stevens at the cathedral.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is greeted by Stevens at the cathedral.
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at the cathedral. Cumberbatch, a distant cousin of Richard III, read a poem dedicated to the King that was written by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy.
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at the cathedral. Cumberbatch, a distant cousin of Richard III, read a poem dedicated to the King that was written by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy.
Members of the public view the King&#39;s coffin in Leicester Cathedral on Monday, March 23.
Members of the public view the King's coffin in Leicester Cathedral on Monday, March 23.
Floral tributes sit at the feet of the King&#39;s statue on March 23.
Floral tributes sit at the feet of the King's statue on March 23.
The King&#39;s coffin is carried in a procession in Leicester on March 22.
The King's coffin is carried in a procession in Leicester on March 22.
Pallbearers carry the coffin during the procession on March 22.
Pallbearers carry the coffin during the procession on March 22.
Spectators await the ceremonial procession on March 22.
Spectators await the ceremonial procession on March 22.
University of Leicester staff place white roses on the King&#39;s coffin on March 22.
University of Leicester staff place white roses on the King's coffin on March 22.
Members of a re-enactment group perform a 21-gun salute on March 22, during a ceremony for Richard III at the Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Center in Nuneaton, England.
Members of a re-enactment group perform a 21-gun salute on March 22, during a ceremony for Richard III at the Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Center in Nuneaton, England.
Members of The King&#39;s Guard attend the ceremony at the Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Center.
Members of The King's Guard attend the ceremony at the Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Center.
Story highlights

  • Richard III's remains will be reinterred Thursday in Leicester Cathedral
  • Oscar-nominated Benedict Cumberbatch -- a distant relative -- will read poem at service
  • Long-lost skeleton was discovered beneath a parking lot in August 2012

(CNN)Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch will read a specially-written poem at the "funeral" of Richard III, the King found buried beneath a parking lot -- his own distant relative.

Oscar-nominated Cumberbatch, who is to star as Richard III in an upcoming TV adaptation, will read a verse penned for the service by Britain's poet laureate, Carol Ann Duffy.
    The 14-line verse, titled simply "Richard," will remain a closely-guarded secret until the service of reinterment at Leicester Cathedral on Thursday.
    All the organizers will say is that it is a "meditation on the impact of [Richard's] finding and on the legacy of his story."
    Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is distantly related to England&#39;s King Richard III
    Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is distantly related to England's King Richard III
    They also have revealed that it contains the phrase "grant me the carving of my name," recognizing that Richard III's grave was lost for centuries, with no tombstone to mark its location.
    In a statement, Duffy said it was "a privilege to be involved, in a small way" in the farewell to Richard, the last English King to die in battle, 530 years ago.
    Cumberbatch's reading will form part of a service of reinterment for the medieval monarch, which will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.
    Key figures in the rediscovery and identification of the royal remains, including historians, archaeologists, scientists and relatives are expected to attend, along with members of the public who won a ballot for tickets.
    Queen Elizabeth II has written a message to be included in the order of service for the event, at which she will be represented by the Countess of Wessex.
    King Richard III given farewell tribute
    On Sunday, tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Leicester and its surrounding villages as Richard III's coffin was carried out to the site of the Battle of Bosworth, where he was killed in 1485, and back in a procession.
    Since then, people have queued around the block to see it lying "in repose" in the cathedral where it will be reinterred in a tomb made of pale Swaledale fossil limestone from Yorkshire, set on a plinth of black Kilkenny marble.
    Richard III's remains were found in August 2012 by archaeologists searching for the remains of the Greyfriars Monastery, which had been covered over by a council car park.
    The skeleton has been studied at the University of Leicester ever since, allowing scientists to discover a host of details about Richard III's life -- and death -- by analyzing the bones.
    The university's genealogy expert, Kevin Shurer, has discovered that Cumberbatch is related to Richard III.
    "Benedict is Richard III's second cousin, 16 removed," Shurer explained. "He is linked in several ways, but ... the shortest is via Richard's mother, Cecily Neville's grandmother, Joan Beaufort. He also has more indirect links to both Queen Elizabeth II and Lady Jane Grey through other ancestors in his [family] tree.
    "It is great that Benedict has the opportunity to take part in the ceremony ... having him there will add another dimension to what has already been a momentous week."
    Shurer also helped confirm the link between the last Plantagenet King and living relatives Michael Ibsen and Wendy Duldig, whose DNA proved the identity of Richard III's remains.
    Ibsen, a Canadian-born cabinetmaker who now lives in London, built the English oak and yew coffin in which Richard III will be buried.
    Five things we've learned about Richard III from his remains
    Richard III -- the mystery of the King and the car parking lot

