Bale stars in Euro 2016 win

He'd been criticized by Real Madrid for putting country before club

(CNN) Gareth Bale scored twice for Wales as they beat Israel 3-0 in Euro 2016 qualification, taking them to the top of their group and on course for a first major finals since the 1958 World Cup.

The Real Madrid striker dominated the game in the northern city of Haifa, setting up Arsenal's Aaron Ramsay for the first goal before scoring twice in the second half to help Wales easily beat an Israel team who had been early pacesetters in the group.

Club v country

Much of the build up had focused on Bale. After an impressive first season at Madrid he has come under attack in the Spanish press for putting country before club. He was awarded 0/10 by Spanish newspaper Marca following Barcelona's recent 2-1 El Clasico win and saw two fans attack his car as he left the ground after the match.

But Bale didn't appear to be showing any signs of rust as he took Israel apart, a team that hadn't lost a competitive game in two and a half years.

