(CNN) Australian cricket great Shane Warne has been criticized for promoting an unhealthy drinking culture, following post-match interviews at cricket's World Cup final in which he repeatedly quizzed players about their drinking plans.

Acting as part of the commentary team for Australian broadcaster Channel Nine, Warne interviewed the victorious Australian players at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the wake of their comfortable win over New Zealand

Broadcast live and amplified throughout the stadium, the exchanges -- in which Warne seemed preoccupied with how much the players planned to drink -- prompted a backlash on social media using the hashtag "#thirsty."

To wicketkeeper Brad Haddin, Warne asked: "You feeling thirsty?"

Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne, center, celebrates a win in New Zealand in 2000.

He continued the theme with Steve Smith, asking: "What about you, gonna have a bit of a drink tonight too Smitty? Gonna get thirsty as well? The boys are thirsty they seem."