(CNN) Australian cricket great Shane Warne has been criticized for promoting an unhealthy drinking culture, following post-match interviews at cricket's World Cup final in which he repeatedly quizzed players about their drinking plans.

Broadcast live and amplified throughout the stadium, the exchanges -- in which Warne seemed preoccupied with how much the players planned to drink -- prompted a backlash on social media using the hashtag "#thirsty."

To wicketkeeper Brad Haddin, Warne asked: "You feeling thirsty?"

He continued the theme with Steve Smith, asking: "What about you, gonna have a bit of a drink tonight too Smitty? Gonna get thirsty as well? The boys are thirsty they seem."

Shane Watson and Josh Hazlewood were subjected to a similar line of questioning:

"So what's the plan, besides lots of drink and that, how long's that gonna last? Just one night, two nights?" asked Warne.

Twitter backlash

The comments sparked an immediate reaction on Twitter, with users criticizing Warne for setting a poor example to young cricket fans, and one labeling him a "bogan" -- Australasian slang for an unsophisticated person -- for his line of questioning.

Yes @ShaneWarne they're all #thirsty - but do the millions of families watching on tv need to hear about it over & over? #probablynot #bogan — Elly Franks (@elly_franks) March 30, 2015

Can someone get a giant cane and just rip Shane Warne off stage. #Thirsty #Headaches #Drinks #PositiveMessageForYouth — Robert Griffin (@RLGriffinGWS) March 29, 2015

Some Twitter users played on Warne's publicized fondness for the Tinder dating app, which has seen the former cricketer hit the headlines in recent times

The boys are as thirsty as Shane Warne is after 30 minutes without tinder — Brodie Kane (@brodiekane) March 29, 2015

Support for Warne

Not all responses were critical, with British journalist Piers Morgan among those coming to Warne's defense.

I'm thirsty @ShaneWarne and I haven't even won the World Cup. Ignore the idiots criticising you - was very funny & the players loved it. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 30, 2015

Can everyone leave @ShaneWarne alone. I would have been a bit #thirsty too after playing 6 weeks of cricket........#drinkupboys #gogold — Dan Lorenti (@dplorenti23) March 30, 2015

Warne, a noted bon vivant who was often photographed with drink in hand after wins during his playing days, took to Twitter to tell his detractors to "get stuffed."

Do gooders get stuffed. Straya is the best place in the world, not politically correct, keep it real. Aussies celebrate properly ! #thirsty — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 29, 2015

Aust has won the World Cup after 6 weeks of hard work & people are banging on that I asked the players about a drink to celebrate ? Please — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 30, 2015

Warne's interviews provoked further discussion on Australian television Monday when, on the "Today" show, Channel Nine presenter David Campbell criticized the example he set.

"I hate this," he said.

"There is a stadium full of young men and women who look up to these guys, and it would have been nice if one of those cricketers was accountable enough to say 'Nothing will be better than what I did on this field, Warnie'."

"We can't sit around here... going 'We have a drinking problem' and then sit there and celebrate that."

The boozy indiscretions of professional athletes often make the news in Australia, although players from the footballing codes of rugby union, rugby league and Australian rules are more commonly in the spotlight.

Late night celebrations

Members of the successful Australian team partied late into the night Sunday, with coach Darren Lehmann tweeting a picture of team members celebrating in their uniforms as the sun came up, with drinks in hand.

Sorry Bails was MIA pic.twitter.com/oaOt2MsDgw — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) March 29, 2015

Warne's inquiries about the team's plans to celebrate were apparently not in vain.

At about 3 a.m. he posted a picture on Instagram of himself holding the World Cup trophy alongside Australian captain Michael Clarke, the latter with a drink at his side.