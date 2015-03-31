Architects plan skyscraper that 'casts no shadow'

Story highlights Architects design buildings described as "no shadow tower"

Concept could help ensure sun around skyscrapers could reach ground level

(CNN) An architecture firm is shedding new light on building skyscrapers, literally.

A concept for a "No Shadow Tower" was recently put forward by the London branch of NBBJ architects. The ambitious structure would be built to reflect light between two high-rises to ensure more sunlight can reach ground level.

It works by using an algorithm in the design phase to calculate which panels on a building will be in view of the sun at certain hours of the day depending on its location, shape and the time of year.

These panels can then be strategically placed during construction to bounce light down into public spaces at the foot of the buildings.

"You can't remove the shadow from one building," said Christian Coop, design director of NBBJ London.

