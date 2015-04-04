Dominant Serena Williams takes Miami Open crown

(CNN) Serena Williams cruised to the eighth Miami Open title of her career Saturday thanks to a dominant 6-2 6-0 win over Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.

Characteristically quick, powerful and with an array of impressive shot-making, a Williams triumph was seldom in doubt.

The victory marked a 66th WTA tournament win for the 33-year-old and lasted only 56 minutes on a bright and warm afternoon at the Crandon Park Tennis Center.

It was also the 21st consecutive match the World No 1.' has won since losing to Simona Halep at the season ending WTA Finals in Singapore last October.

Speaking on court later, a magnanimous Williams congratulated her opponent on reaching the final and dedicated the victory to her former coach and father, Richard Williams.

