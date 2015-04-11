Arsenal cut Chelsea's EPL lead

Story highlights Arsenal beat Burnley 1-0 in the EPL

A goal from Aaron Ramsey secured all three points

Win cuts Chelsea's EPL lead to four points

(CNN) Arsenal kept their slim hopes of winning this season's English Premier League title alive by beating relegation threatened Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

A first half goal from Welsh international Aaron Ramsey was enough to separate the two sides and secure Arsenal's hold on second place.

More importantly it took the north London club to within four points of first placed Chelsea, with the two clubs to play next week.

But Chelsea have two games in hand and play lowly Queens Park Rangers on Sunday, a team who are themselves struggling against relegation.

Good form

Read More