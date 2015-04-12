Story highlights Lewis Hamilton took victory for the Silver Arrows at the Chinese Grand Prix

Nico Rosberg claims Hamilton ruined his race by driving slowly

(CNN) Buckle up for another Mercedes battle in the Formula One world championship.

Lewis Hamilton took victory for the Silver Arrows at the Chinese Grand Prix -- only for his teammate Nico Rosberg to later claim he had ruined his race by driving slowly.

The reigning world champion captured his 35th grand prix win with a peerless pole-to-flag win under Shanghai's sunny skies.

"It was great to have a smooth weekend," the British racer said before spraying the champagne on the podium.

"The team have done a fantastic job to up our pace and improve after our last race where we struggled a bit."

