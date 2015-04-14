Story highlights Polish Prince Jan Zylinski has challenged UKIP leader Nigel Farage to a duel

In a video, Zylinski says he is sick of Poles being discriminated against in Britain

London (CNN) A Polish Prince has challenged populist British politician Nigel Farage to a duel in London's Hyde Park over his immigration policy.

Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), complains that Britain's membership of the European Union means it is powerless to stop a flow of foreign immigrants, many from impoverished Eastern Europe, into his "small island" nation.

In a video posted on YouTube, Prince Jan Zylinski said he was fed up with discrimination against Poles living in Britain.

"The most idiotic example I've heard of has been Mr. Nigel Farage blaming migrants for traffic jams on the M40," Zylinksi said. Holding a sword that had belonged to his father -- a World War II war hero -- the prince laid down a verbal gauntlet.

"Enough is enough, Mr. Farage. So what I'd like to do, Mr. Farage, is to challenge you to a duel," he said.

