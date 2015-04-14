(CNN) He's been heralded as one of Europe's best young footballers, but it's not just the backpages that can't get enough of Raheem Sterling.

Sterling shone in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday, but an article published by British newspaper The Sun alleges to show a video of him appearing to inhale nitrous oxide or "laughing gas" from a balloon.

The UK tabloid says it led to a dressing down from the team's manager Brendan Rodgers.

"I don't think it is something you should be doing, it's as simple as that," said a straight-faced Rodgers during his post-match press conference -- adding that he would have a word with Sterling about his off-pitch behavior.

"We want players here who are super professional and focused on their football. I know he is. He very much is focused on his football and improving as a player.