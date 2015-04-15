Breaking News

    Swimmers 'make the best lovers' -- survey

    By Susie East

    Updated 1811 GMT (0211 HKT) April 15, 2015

    Your favorite sport tells a lot about you, according to new research ...
    What sports personality are you?
    According to a study by Mindlab, cyclists are the most calm and laid back, as well as being the most materialistic.
    Cyclist
    Most likely to be extroverts, runners apparently love being the center of attention, and are partial to lively upbeat music.
    Runner
    Listed as one of the least materialistic groups, yoga lovers are very agreeable, conscientious and -- despite exercising bare-footed -- find it easy to put themselves in other people's shoes.
    Yoga
    A fan of their own company, trekkers don't like drawing attention to themselves, and are the least materialistic -- no yoga mats or trendy leggings required here.
    Walker
    One of the happiest types, at the gym you'll find extroverted and highly emotionally stable people.
    Gym
    According to the study, swimmers are not only happy, tidy and charitable, but they make the best lovers too. Time to check out the local pool...
    Swimmer
    (CNN)They say don't judge a book by its cover, but new research suggests you can tell a lot about someone just by looking at what sports they play -- and it seems swimmers make the best lovers.

    Cyclists are more likely to be emotionally stable, runners the most extrovert, and walkers the least materialistic according to new research launched by the British Heart Foundation, in collaboration with Mindlab who surveyed 2000 adults across the UK in February and March 2015.
    The survey might prove useful to Britain's political parties ahead of the May 7 election as they jostle for voters' attention.
      People that go to the gym are most likely to vote Conservative, while runners tend to back Labour, while there is a strong Liberal Democrat streak among cyclists. Oh and if you're a yoga devotee you're probably a Green party voter.
      The survey also revealed that over half (61%) of UK adults wanted to take on a challenge for charity, whatever their "sports personality" type.
      "It has long been known that exercise is not only good for your body, but also your mind. The results from this study show that no matter what kind of person you are, there is the right kind of exercise for everyone" said Dr David Lewis, Neuropsychologist and founder of Mindlab.
      So what sports personality are you? Here's a breakdown of the study's findings:

      Cyclists

      Tend to vote Liberal Democrats
      Are laid back and Calm
      The least likely to be depressed or suffer stress
      Materialistic

      Runners

      Tend to vote Labour
      Are extroverts
      Love being the center of attention
      Listen to lively upbeat music

      Swimmers

      Make the best lovers
      Are charitable
      Tend to be happy
      Good at keeping tidy

      Walkers

      Like their own company
      Are charitable
      Don't like drawing attention to themselves
      Least materialistic

      Yoga

      Very agreeable and conscientious (organized, find it easy to put themselves into other people's shoes)
      One of the least materialistic groups
      Most likely out of all groups to vote for the Green party

      Gym

      Extroverted and highly emotionally stable (less likely than others to suffer mood swings)
      One of the happiest groups
      More likely than other groups to read the Sun
      Most likely to vote Conservative
