Swimmers 'make the best lovers' -- survey

(CNN) They say don't judge a book by its cover, but new research suggests you can tell a lot about someone just by looking at what sports they play -- and it seems swimmers make the best lovers.

Cyclists are more likely to be emotionally stable, runners the most extrovert, and walkers the least materialistic according to new research launched by the British Heart Foundation , in collaboration with Mindlab who surveyed 2000 adults across the UK in February and March 2015.

The survey might prove useful to Britain's political parties ahead of the May 7 election as they jostle for voters' attention.

People that go to the gym are most likely to vote Conservative, while runners tend to back Labour, while there is a strong Liberal Democrat streak among cyclists. Oh and if you're a yoga devotee you're probably a Green party voter.

The survey also revealed that over half (61%) of UK adults wanted to take on a challenge for charity, whatever their "sports personality" type.

