Julian Assange agrees to meet with Swedish prosecutors in UK

Story highlights The WikiLeaks founder is wanted for questioning over sexual abuse claims; he denies the allegations

Assange has been holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since June 2012

(CNN) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has agreed to be interviewed by Swedish prosecutors in London, his lawyer in Sweden told CNN.

Assange has been holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where prosecutors want to question him about 2010 allegations that he raped one woman and sexually molested another.

According to the lawyer, Thomas Olsson, Swedish prosecutors will now have to reach out to British and Ecuadorian authorities to request permission to conduct the interview at the embassy.

The prosecutors previously balked at coming to Britain to question Assange.

However, some of the alleged crimes will be subject to a statute of limitations in August 2015, according to a statement from Marianne Ny, the director of public prosecutions.

Read More