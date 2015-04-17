Story highlights Five recent deaths heighten suspicions on both side of Ukraine's ethnic divide

Ukraine's President orders an investigation of the recent killings

The opposition calls the killings "oppression," but the government says Moscow may be to blame

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) The question haunting Kiev is this: Who might be murdering allies of Ukraine's ousted President Viktor Yanukovych?

The idea that this might be happening is not entirely new. But it muscled its way to the fore again this week with two high-profile shooting deaths in the Ukrainian capital -- one of a former member of parliament with ties to Yanukovych, the other of a Ukrainian journalist known for his pro-Russian views.

Oleg Kalashnikov, the former member of parliament, was shot and killed shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the entrance to his apartment block. Kalashnikov, 52, was a member of the Party of Regions, the former ruling party in Ukraine, and was close to Yanukovych. Police are investigating the death as a murder.

A day later, on Thursday, journalist Oles Buzyna, 45, was killed near his home by shots fired from a dark blue Ford Focus, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said. The car's license plates were reported to have been from either Latvia or Belorussia.

Several suspicious deaths in recent months

