    Mario Balotelli most abused player says anti-discrimination report

    By Susie East

    Updated 1427 GMT (2227 HKT) April 17, 2015

    Liverpool's Italian striker Mario Balotelli is the most abused player according to Kick It Out's April 2015 report.
    Liverpool's Italian striker Mario Balotelli is the most abused player according to Kick It Out's April 2015 report.
    He's also been targeted by racists on many occasions during his time in Italian football. In May 2013, Balotelli told CNN he would leave the field of play if he suffered more racial abuse.
    He's also been targeted by racists on many occasions during his time in Italian football. In May 2013, Balotelli told CNN he would leave the field of play if he suffered more racial abuse.
    Balotelli joined Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the Merseyside club made an uncertain start to the domestic season. The Italian forward is pictured here with Steven Gerrard after a 3-1 defeat by West Ham.
    Balotelli joined Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the Merseyside club made an uncertain start to the domestic season. The Italian forward is pictured here with Steven Gerrard after a 3-1 defeat by West Ham.
    During that game he was booked after clashing with Hammers goalkeeper Adrian.
    During that game he was booked after clashing with Hammers goalkeeper Adrian.
    More positively Balotelli played a key role in Liverpool's only goal in defeat, which was scored by Raheem Sterling.
    More positively Balotelli played a key role in Liverpool's only goal in defeat, which was scored by Raheem Sterling.
    He registered his first goal for Liverpool in their 2-1 Champions League win against Ludogorets.
    He registered his first goal for Liverpool in their 2-1 Champions League win against Ludogorets.
    Balotelli, who left Manchester City for Italy in January 2013, replaced Luis Suarez at Anfield.
    Balotelli, who left Manchester City for Italy in January 2013, replaced Luis Suarez at Anfield.
    The 24-year-old scored 30 goals in 54 games for Milan and was an integral part of the Italy side which reached the final of the European Championships in 2012.
    The 24-year-old scored 30 goals in 54 games for Milan and was an integral part of the Italy side which reached the final of the European Championships in 2012.
    The striker was part of the Italy side which failed to get out of the group stage at the 2014 World Cup, endured a mixed time in the English Premier League with City. While he scored 30 goals in 80 appearances, a number of disciplinary issues affected his game.
    The striker was part of the Italy side which failed to get out of the group stage at the 2014 World Cup, endured a mixed time in the English Premier League with City. While he scored 30 goals in 80 appearances, a number of disciplinary issues affected his game.
    He's something of an online phenomenon and has over three million followers on Twitter, while he also takes to Facebook to share various pictures with his fans.
    He's something of an online phenomenon and has over three million followers on Twitter, while he also takes to Facebook to share various pictures with his fans.
    Balotelli scored the winning goal when Italy defeated England 2-1 at the World Cup in Brazil.
    Balotelli scored the winning goal when Italy defeated England 2-1 at the World Cup in Brazil.
    (CNN)The league that is often viewed "as the best in the world" looks like it has a hate problem.

    Racism, sexism and homophobia are rife in the English Premier League according to Kick It Out's latest report on social media abuse.
    Premier League clubs and players had over 130,000 discriminatory posts directed at them between August 2014 and March 2015 -- that's 551 a day -- research by Tempero and Brandwatch found after trawling through Twitter, Facebook, supporters' forums and blogs.
      Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli is the most targeted player -- with 8000 abusive posts directed at the Italian, over half of which were racist. Teammate Daniel Sturridge had 1600 posts aimed at him, the majority of them on the grounds of sexual orientation.
      AC Milan defender Kevin Constant is enraged after a banana is thrown onto the pitch during his side's 2-1 defeat at Atalanta.
      AC Milan defender Kevin Constant is enraged after a banana is thrown onto the pitch during his side&#39;s 2-1 defeat at Atalanta.
      Milan midfielder Nigel de Jong was disgusted by the incident and remonstrated with Atalanta's players.
      Atalanta fans are likely to face punishment from the game's authorities following the incident.
      Milan manager Clarence Seedorf has urged authorities to track down those responsible. "I hope they find the culprit and do what they have to do," he told Italian media.
      AC Milan star Kevin Prince-Boateng has been outspoken in his fight against racism.
      Levante's Papakouli Diop opted to dance in front of his abusers during a match against Atletico Madrid. "I was going to take a corner and some of the Atletico fans started making monkey chants."
      Recently Barcelona defender Dani Alves brought the problem of racism within Spanish football to the world's attention when a Villarreal fan threw a banana at him. Alves, who was preparing to take a corner, simply picked it up and ate it. His actions won acclaim from across the world.
      Clubs were also in the firing line.
      Liverpool and Chelsea had around 20,000 discriminatory comments aimed at them -- with Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City each bearing the brunt of 10,000 abusive posts.
      Where are the haters posting?
      Twitter accounted for 88% of posts compared to Facebook's 8%, with a smaller proportion of trolls coming from online forums and blogs.
      Men are far more likely to be behind discriminatory comments, posting 78% of abusive content.
      Comments are most likely to focus on race (28%), gender (25%) or sexual orientation (19%), with disability discrimination and anti-Semitism each accounting for a tenth of posts.
      On a grim day for football, face to face attacks are also on the rise.
      In an interview with the BBC, the British Transport Police reported 630 football-related incidents on transport networks since August -- including violence, criminal damage and abusive behavior -- 162 of which were racially or religiously aggravated.
      This comes in the wake of February's Chelsea racism storm when fans prevented a black man from getting on the Paris Metro as they chanted, "We're racist, we're racist and that's the way we like it." The five men in question are currently contesting a banning order given to them in March.
