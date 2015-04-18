(CNN) Lewis Hamilton followed up last week's Shanghai success by claiming his first fourth straight pole of the season at the Bahrain Grand Prix Saturday.

The Mercedes driver edged out Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel by just 0.411 seconds on the final lap of the day while teammate and title rival Nico Rosberg could only finish the qualifying session 0.558 seconds behind Hamilton in third.

"I feel great. I feel very happy," Hamilton said afterwards in quotes carried by the AFP news agency. "Obviously coming in to the weekend that was the target to master the track and get the car into an area that I'm happy with."

"I'm really grateful to have this beast (car) underneath me to attack these corners."

Kimi Raikkonen claimed fourth spot on the grid for Ferrari followed by the Williams of Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa in fifth and sixth respectively.

