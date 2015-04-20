MotoGP: Valentino Rossi reigns in Argentina

(CNN) Valentino Rossi's dream start to the 2015 season continued in Argentina on Sunday after he clinched a dramatic MotoGP victory at the expense of world champion Marc Marquez.

Starting from eighth place on the grid, the wily veteran picked his way methodically through the field, eventually catching Marquez, who was slowing to conserve his tires.

With just two laps remaining, Rossi lunged past the young Spaniard, who immediately counter attacked to regain the lead. But as the two dueled at speeds close to 200 kilometers per hour, Marquez clipped the Movistar Yamaha's back wheel, sending the Repsol Honda rider sprawling to the ground in a hail of sparks.

Rossi crossed the line to claim his 110th victory -- his 51st with Yamaha. At the finish he was wide-eyed with excitement at hauling down Marquez's lead.

"I knew the race was long, so I knew he could have some difficulty," Rossi told reporters.

