(CNN) In the notoriously precarious profession of football management, there is perhaps no more insecure position than that of a Real Madrid coach.

Some 11 different men have passed through the Madrid exit door since the turn of the century, having often struggled to meet the Spanish club's demands for instant success and global domination.

And with Real Madrid behind Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title after a run of poor results at the start of this year, there has been plenty of speculation over current coach Carlo Ancelotti's future.

Former club president Ramon Calderon, though, is hopeful the Italian will be sticking around at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"My wish will be that he stays with us and remains as the coach of Real Madrid," Calderon told CNN World Sport.

