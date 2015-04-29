Breaking News

Police: British TV star Jimmy Savile abused 22 students at school

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 1025 GMT (1825 HKT) May 1, 2015

Story highlights

  • Jimmy Savile abused at least 22 pupils at a former girls' school, a Surrey police report says
  • Since Savile died in 2011, he has been exposed as a serial sex abuser and pedophile
  • The abuse at Duncroft school occurred during visits by the TV star in the 1970s, police say

London (CNN)At least 22 pupils and a visitor at a former school for troubled girls in southeast England were sexually abused by the late British TV star Jimmy Savile in the 1970s, a report by Surrey police has concluded.

The report said that at least 46 offenses of abuse occurred, including one rape, at the Duncroft Approved School in Staines, a town to the west of London.
    An initial police investigation into Savile's behavior at Duncroft, a school for socially vulnerable girls, began in 2007 and ended with Savile being interviewed under caution in 2009, when he denied the allegations of 14 pupils.
    A second investigation, dubbed Operation Outreach, was launched in 2012 after a documentary by UK broadcaster ITV revealed that Savile -- once one of the most beloved people in Britain, a radio DJ and television star with big hair, a big cigar and an even bigger attitude -- was a serial sex abuser.
    Since then Savile, who died in 2011, has become one of the most reviled figures in the country as it becomes clear that he sexually abused untold numbers of people over decades.
    The latest revelations about his abuses at Duncroft school come on the heels of other reports detailing assaults by Savile on children, hospital patients or those with mental health problems.
    Operation Outreach found that Savile visited Duncroft at least 16 times between 1974 and 1979, and that he stayed overnight at the school on at least two occasions.
    He was likely to have taken the pupils out unaccompanied by staff on several occasions and was given "significant" access to the school's grounds and buildings, which appears to have been unrestricted and largely unsupervised, the report said.
    Pupils were abused in multiple locations throughout the school, including the principal's office, and in vehicles brought to the school by Savile, police found.
    Of the 23 victims, "ten were abused on a single occasion by Savile," the report says, and "thirteen were abused on at least two occasions."
    The four types of abuse listed in the report are rape, assault by penetration, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and sexual assault.
    The school was closed from late 1979 until 1982, and shut its doors for good in 1991.
    As well as seeking to establish the scope of Savile's offenses at the school, Operation Outreach also looked at what was known by former members of staff there -- and whether any had committed offenses as a result.
    Surrey police submitted a file last year to the Crown Prosecution Service on two of those former staff members, but the agency decided not to bring criminal charges on the grounds there was no realistic prospect of conviction.
    In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said Surrey police "has always accepted there are things which should have been done differently" in the force's original 2007-2009 investigation.
    But he added those inquiries "predated much of what we now know about Savile and his pattern of abuse."
    British radio disc jockey, television star and charity fund-raiser Sir Jimmy Savile poses for a photo at Buckingham Palace, London, after receiving the Order of the British Empire in 1972. Since his death a year ago at age 84, Savile has been knocked off his perch as a national treasure, accused of being a predatory pedophile who used his fame and position to abuse youngsters, sometimes on BBC premises.
    The life of Jimmy SavileBritish radio disc jockey, television star and charity fund-raiser Sir Jimmy Savile poses for a photo at Buckingham Palace, London, after receiving the Order of the British Empire in 1972. Since his death a year ago at age 84, Savile has been knocked off his perch as a national treasure, accused of being a predatory pedophile who used his fame and position to abuse youngsters, sometimes on BBC premises.
    Dancers on the BBC TV show &quot;Top of the Pops&quot; adjust Savile&#39;s track suit top for him during the making of the show in 1973.
    The life of Jimmy SavileDancers on the BBC TV show "Top of the Pops" adjust Savile's track suit top for him during the making of the show in 1973.
    Savile poses with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at a National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children fund-raising presentation in 1980.
    The life of Jimmy SavileSavile poses with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at a National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children fund-raising presentation in 1980.
    Savile pours a cup of tea.
    The life of Jimmy SavileSavile pours a cup of tea.
    Savile calls from the Wren House International Telephone Exchange in London in 1975 as part of a &quot;Fun And Happiness Weekend,&quot; organized by the National Association of Youth Clubs.
    The life of Jimmy SavileSavile calls from the Wren House International Telephone Exchange in London in 1975 as part of a "Fun And Happiness Weekend," organized by the National Association of Youth Clubs.
    Savile arrives in London in 1972 on his way to Buckingham Palace, where he is to be awarded the Order of the British Empire.
    The life of Jimmy SavileSavile arrives in London in 1972 on his way to Buckingham Palace, where he is to be awarded the Order of the British Empire.
    The first presenter of long-running music program &quot;Top of the Pops,&quot; Savile poses by a portrait of himself in February 1965, while enjoying his regular breakfast of Coke and a cigar in a central London hotel room.
    The life of Jimmy SavileThe first presenter of long-running music program "Top of the Pops," Savile poses by a portrait of himself in February 1965, while enjoying his regular breakfast of Coke and a cigar in a central London hotel room.
    Savile and his mother pose outside Buckingham Palace in London, where he receive his Order of the British Empire in 1972.
    The life of Jimmy SavileSavile and his mother pose outside Buckingham Palace in London, where he receive his Order of the British Empire in 1972.
    Savile shows off his Order of the British Empire to members of the &quot;Second Generation&quot; song and dance troupe.
    The life of Jimmy SavileSavile shows off his Order of the British Empire to members of the "Second Generation" song and dance troupe.
    Savile stands on the sidewalk with his motor home.
    The life of Jimmy SavileSavile stands on the sidewalk with his motor home.
    Savile holds a newly-printed &quot;Lucky Jim&quot; poster. The posters feature a portrait of the DJ, along with a text reading: &quot;The Lucky Jim poster can bring you health, wealth, happiness. This is a genuine duplicate signature and what&#39;s more Jimmy has actually touched YOUR poster!&quot;
    The life of Jimmy SavileSavile holds a newly-printed "Lucky Jim" poster. The posters feature a portrait of the DJ, along with a text reading: "The Lucky Jim poster can bring you health, wealth, happiness. This is a genuine duplicate signature and what's more Jimmy has actually touched YOUR poster!"
    British Secretary of State for Social Services Norman Fowler presents Savile with a check for half a million pounds in 1982 as the government&#39;s contribution to an appeal for a new spinal injuries unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.
    The life of Jimmy SavileBritish Secretary of State for Social Services Norman Fowler presents Savile with a check for half a million pounds in 1982 as the government's contribution to an appeal for a new spinal injuries unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.
    Savile waves with Jersey Holiday Queen Gaynor Lacey at the Jersey Battle of Flowers carnival in 1972.
    The life of Jimmy SavileSavile waves with Jersey Holiday Queen Gaynor Lacey at the Jersey Battle of Flowers carnival in 1972.
    Days before his 80th birthday in 2006, Savile prepares for the Great North Run in Newcastle, northern England.
    The life of Jimmy SavileDays before his 80th birthday in 2006, Savile prepares for the Great North Run in Newcastle, northern England.
    The funeral cortege of Savile arrives at Leeds Cathedral for a funeral service on November 9, 2011, in Leeds, England.
    The life of Jimmy SavileThe funeral cortege of Savile arrives at Leeds Cathedral for a funeral service on November 9, 2011, in Leeds, England.
    CNN's Lucy Pawle contributed to this report.