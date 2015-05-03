Turkish delight for Roger Federer in Istanbul

(CNN) Globetrotting Roger Federer added Turkey to his list of countries where he has won a tournament by beating Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay Sunday to claim the inaugural Istanbul Open.

The top seed and world number two was the star attraction in the ATP World Tour 250 event and did not disappoint despite a battling display from Cuevas.

Federer eventually won 6-3 7-6 in one hour 36 minutes, the marathon second set tiebreak falling to the Swiss 13-11 to wrap up his 85th tour-level title.

Turkey is the 19th diffferent country where Federer has lifted a trophy and it is added to his earlier triumphs this season in Dubai and Brisbane in Australia.

"I'm very proud to be the first champion here at the first-time tournament here in Istanbul. In Turkey, I've had a wonderful week," he told the ATP official website.

