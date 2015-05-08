Pele to be released from hospital Saturday

Story highlights Pele, 74, had a prostate procedure and is doing well, hospital says

Sao Paulo, Brazil (CNN) Football legend Pele is doing well after prostate surgery and will be released from a hospital on Saturday, doctors said.

Doctors at the Albert Einstein Hospital said the soccer great has benign hyperplasia -- an enlarged prostate -- and has no tumors nor cancer.

The three-time World Cup winner had a procedure called a transurethral resection of the prostate this week. The surgery is done to relieve moderate to severe urinary symptoms caused by an enlarged prostate.

The U.S. National Library of Medicine says on its website the inside part of the prostate gland is removed during the procedure. It says the patient usually remains in the hospital one to three days after the surgery.

Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was hospitalized in November at Albert Einstein, where he received kidney dialysis for several days. He was hospitalized for about two weeks.

