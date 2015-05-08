Breaking News

    Pele to be released from hospital Saturday

    By Shasta Darlington and Steve Almasy, CNN

    Updated 1946 GMT (0346 HKT) May 8, 2015

    Ask many Brazilians who is the greatest footballer of all time and their answer will be simple: &quot;Pele.&quot; The striker, pictured here in 2014, won three World Cups with Brazil between 1958 and 1970.
    Pele is his country&#39;s leading goalscorer with 77 goals from 92 caps.
    The Brazil team of 1970, which beat Italy 4-1 in the World Cup final in Mexico, is widely regarded as the greatest of all time. Pele is seen here leaping on his teammates.
    Pele told CNN that one of his most memorable moments as a player was winning the 1958 World Cup when he was just 17.
    Brazil also won the title in 1962 in Chile, but Pele did not play in the final after being injured in Brazil&#39;s second game.
    Ahead of the World Cup in 2014, Pele told CNN that his ideal final would feature Brazil and Uruguay -- so his country could win revenge for 1950&#39;s heartbreaking Maracana defeat in the deciding match between the two South American teams. But Brazil crashed out after being beaten by eventual winners Germany 7-1 in the semifinal.
    Aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue atop Corcovado Hill, overlooking the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The famous arena hosted the 2014 World Cup final in July, 2014.
    Story highlights

    • Pele, 74, had a prostate procedure and is doing well, hospital says
    • He received kidney dialysis at the same Sao Paulo facility for two weeks in November

    Sao Paulo, Brazil (CNN)Football legend Pele is doing well after prostate surgery and will be released from a hospital on Saturday, doctors said.

    Doctors at the Albert Einstein Hospital said the soccer great has benign hyperplasia -- an enlarged prostate -- and has no tumors nor cancer.
      The three-time World Cup winner had a procedure called a transurethral resection of the prostate this week. The surgery is done to relieve moderate to severe urinary symptoms caused by an enlarged prostate.
      The U.S. National Library of Medicine says on its website the inside part of the prostate gland is removed during the procedure. It says the patient usually remains in the hospital one to three days after the surgery.
      Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was hospitalized in November at Albert Einstein, where he received kidney dialysis for several days. He was hospitalized for about two weeks.
      The 74-year-old icon had one kidney removed during his days as a player, his aide, Jose Fornos Rodrigues, said last year.
      Known as "The Black Pearl" and simply "The King," Pele is one of the best known names in all of sports.
      He burst onto the scene as a teenager, helping lead his native Brazil to the 1958 World Cup championship. Pele went on to star on two other World Cup title teams, in 1962 and 1970, in addition to a breakthrough career with the Brazilian club Santos and later with the New York Cosmos of the now-defunct North American Soccer League.
      In 2000, he and Argentina's Diego Maradona were named Co-Players of the Century by FIFA, the international soccer governing body.
      Even after retiring from football, Pele has remained in the public eye as a product pitchman, ambassador for the sport of football and advocate for Brazil's poor, having grown up among them in Tres Coracoes.

      CNN's Shasta Darlington reported from Sao Paulo and Steve Almasy wrote in Atlanta. CNN's Barbara Arvanitidis contributed to this report.