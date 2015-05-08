(CNN) Rory McIlroy revealed he was being motivated by the feats of Jordan Spieth after shooting a three-under-par 69 on the opening day of the Players Championship in Florida.

The world No.1 said the achievements of the 21-year-old Masters champion were inspiring him to push harder in his quest to remain the best player on the planet.

Last weekend, McIlroy warmed up for his 26th birthday by claiming his 10th PGA Tour win in San Francisco.

And he told reporters: "I think everyone -- not just me, but everyone on Tour -- was inspired by seeing Jordan do what he did at Augusta.

"It's always nice to have people pushing you, and I feel like he's one of the guys doing that right now."

What did you do on your last day as a 25 year old? pic.twitter.com/0zDH1Kcpyt — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 3, 2015

