    Diego Maradona to Lionel Messi: My goals were more 'beautiful'

    By Becky Anderson and Motez Bishara

    Updated 1833 GMT (0233 HKT) May 13, 2015

    One of the world&#39;s greatest ever players, Diego Maradona led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup final against West Germany in Mexico.
    Maradona&#39;s quick thinking -- and quick hand -- handed Argentina a World Cup quarterfinal victory against England in Mexico City during the 1986 tournament.
    Maradona followed that act of subterfuge with one of the greatest ever World Cup goals as England lost 2-1. The Argentine ran half the length of pitch, outwitting a number of England defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Peter Shilton.
    Mexican referee Ernesto Codesal Mendez gives a yellow card to Maradona in the 1990 World Cup final between Argentina and West Germany, who won the game 1-0.
    A pumped-up Maradona during the 1994 World Cup hosted by the U.S. He was later thrown out of the tournament after testing postive for the banned stimulant ephedrine, signaling the end of his international career.
    Despite his controversial career, Maradona remains hugely popular among Argentina&#39;s fans, who showed their colors ahead of the 2014 World Cup Group F match against Nigeria in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
    Maradona is also venerated in Naples after leading Napoli to the Italian Serie A title in 1987 and 1990.
    Maradona coached Argentina in the 2010 World Cup finals, but the South Americans were dumped out in the quarterfinals after a 4-0 defeat by Germany.
    July 2012: Diego Maradona was sacked as manager of United Arab Emirates side Al Wasl after 14 months in charge.
    But just who is the best ever Argentine player -- Lionel Messi or Maradona? Fellow Argentine Pope Francis remains neutral ...
    Maradona has only praise for the phenomenal amount of goals Messi has scored -- already this season the Barcelona star has netted 53 times.
    Maradona was interviewed by CNN anchor Becky Anderson.
    (CNN)In Diego Maradona's world, he's still number one.

    Asked by CNN anchor Becky Anderson to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as to who is the world's top footballer, Argentina's former World Cup winner emphatically endorsed the Barcelona star -- but quickly worked himself into the conversation.
    "The thing is, my goals were more beautiful," insisted Maradona.
      However, even Maradona, who led Argentina to victory over West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final, was forced to concede the 27-year-old Messi is trumping him in the goalscoring stakes.
      Messi is "killing it with his goals," admitted the 54-year-old -- a nod to Messi's prolific career scoring record of 328 and counting for Barcelona and Argentina, far outweighing Maradona's own tally of 293 for club and country.
      Messi's tally includes 53 goals scored so far this season, including two in a 3-0 drubbing over Bayern Munich last week in the first leg of their European Champions League tie. Barcelona advanced to the final on Tuesday with a 5-3 aggregate score after the away leg.
      Messi's performances in those two games prompted Bayern's coach Pep Guardiola to describe the diminutive forward as "the best player of all time."
      Both Messi and Maradona were often the smallest men on the pitch and each wore the blue and white stripes of their country along with the unmistakable maroon of the famous Catalan club.
      Quizzed as whether it is Messi's goals or his style that make him great, Maradona offered a compromise: Messi might be scoring more goals, but it's the former Napoli star who had more flair.
      "I think that I had my own style from the very beginning," said the man famously known for his "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup. "And that is the point in which I could be better than Messi."
      According to Maradona, Messi is still "finding his own style," adding: "Most likely he will find it very soon."
      Maradona coached Messi at the 2010 World Cup but his contract was not renewed following Argentina's 4-0 quarterfinal defeat to Germany.
      Three years ago, Maradona was sacked by United Arab Emirates club Al-Wasl after only 14 months in charge.
      He arrived in Dubai on a lucrative contract in May 2011, but could only manage to take Al-Wasl to eighth place in the 12-team UAE Pro-League -- which resulted in the club's board resigning.
      Maradona was not given the chance to continue his two-year tenure by the new board.
      He is one of the greatest players in soccer history, having helped Napoli win two Italian league titles after a difficult two-year stay at Barcelona -- both clubs signed him for world-record fees.
      But his career was marred by controversy over drug use -- he was thrown out of the 1994 World Cup after testing positive for ephedrine -- and he suffered from subsequent health problems.
