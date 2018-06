(CNN) He might be World No. 1, but Rory McIlroy is starting to make a habit of throwing golf clubs.

McIlroy admitted he was "feeling myself getting a bit angry out there" after hurling his club down a fairway during the opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Virginia Water on Thursday.

In March, McIlroy also threw his 3-iron into the water on the eighth hole at the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral in Miami.

The defending champion let his frustration show as he hit a one-under 71 Thursday, leaving him six shots behind early leader Francesco Molinari.

Irishman McIlroy -- in action for a fourth successive week -- fell far short of the inspired golf that saw that had seen him notch up a seven-shot victory in last week's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.