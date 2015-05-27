Breaking News

    Tour de France 2015: Champion Nibali - Drug scandal 'not my responsibility'

    By Amanda Davies, CNN

    Updated 1521 GMT (2321 HKT) May 27, 2015

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Astana&#39;s main man Vincenzo Nibali won the Tour de France in 2014.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    Astana's main man Vincenzo Nibali won the Tour de France in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 22
    Astana is the capital of Kazakhstan. It&#39;s also the name of the country&#39;s professional road cycling team.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    Astana is the capital of Kazakhstan. It's also the name of the country's professional road cycling team.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 22
    Founded in 2007, Astana is sponsored by Kazakhstan&#39;s Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk Kazyna.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    Founded in 2007, Astana is sponsored by Kazakhstan's Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk Kazyna.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 22
    Nibali took the lead in the 2014 Tour de France after winning the second stage in Sheffield, England.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    Nibali took the lead in the 2014 Tour de France after winning the second stage in Sheffield, England.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 22
    But Astana&#39;s entry into cycling has not been without bumps, and the team has been embroiled in its fair share of doping scandals.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    But Astana's entry into cycling has not been without bumps, and the team has been embroiled in its fair share of doping scandals.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 22
    Nibali -- here congratulated by his teammates after completing his victory in Paris -- has brought Astana kudos since joining in 2013..
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    Nibali -- here congratulated by his teammates after completing his victory in Paris -- has brought Astana kudos since joining in 2013..
    Hide Caption
    6 of 22
    The Italian (center) is free to defend his title in July after Astana was allowed to keep its racing license despite a series of doping scandals, the International Cycling Union (UCI) announced on April 23, 2015.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    The Italian (center) is free to defend his title in July after Astana was allowed to keep its racing license despite a series of doping scandals, the International Cycling Union (UCI) announced on April 23, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 22
    The UCI&#39;s independent license commission said Astana has committed to &quot;undergo a fundamental reform in order to prevent the risks of doping.&quot;
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    The UCI's independent license commission said Astana has committed to "undergo a fundamental reform in order to prevent the risks of doping."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 22
    Nibali (center in yellow) started the 2014 season with confidence after winning the Giro D&#39;Italia in his first year at the Kazakh team.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    Nibali (center in yellow) started the 2014 season with confidence after winning the Giro D'Italia in his first year at the Kazakh team.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 22
    Nibali, pictured during the 14th stage of the 2014 Tour de France, is one of only six cyclists to have won all three of the sport&#39;s major races.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    Nibali, pictured during the 14th stage of the 2014 Tour de France, is one of only six cyclists to have won all three of the sport's major races.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 22
    An Astana mechanic cleans the chain of a bicycle before a training session on one of the two rest days of the 2009 Tour de France.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    An Astana mechanic cleans the chain of a bicycle before a training session on one of the two rest days of the 2009 Tour de France.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 22
    Astana&#39;s general manager Alexandre Vinokourov won a gold medal for Kazakhstan at the London 2012 Olympic Games. He tested positive for banned substances in 2007 and nearly quit cycling for good.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    Astana's general manager Alexandre Vinokourov won a gold medal for Kazakhstan at the London 2012 Olympic Games. He tested positive for banned substances in 2007 and nearly quit cycling for good.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 22
    Shamed cyclist Lance Armstrong made his 2009 comeback with Kazakhstan&#39;s Astana Pro Team. He stayed just one season -- finishing third at the Tour de France in a result later annulled due to his doping -- before joining Team Radioshack.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    Shamed cyclist Lance Armstrong made his 2009 comeback with Kazakhstan's Astana Pro Team. He stayed just one season -- finishing third at the Tour de France in a result later annulled due to his doping -- before joining Team Radioshack.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 22
    As well as its Tour de France-winning team, the Kazakhstan capital&#39;s bulging, science fiction-like skyline has helped win the country international recognition. Pictured here is the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation (center) and the Shabyt Palace of Art (right).
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    As well as its Tour de France-winning team, the Kazakhstan capital's bulging, science fiction-like skyline has helped win the country international recognition. Pictured here is the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation (center) and the Shabyt Palace of Art (right).
    Hide Caption
    14 of 22
    Baiterek, Astana&#39;s &quot;Tree of Life&quot; -- a 100-meter-tall tower -- has drawn comparisons to a giant lollipop.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    Baiterek, Astana's "Tree of Life" -- a 100-meter-tall tower -- has drawn comparisons to a giant lollipop.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 22
    An aerial view of the city of Astana, taken on July 28, 2011. It was known as Akmola until 1998, renamed Tselinograd under Soviet rule from 1961-1992, and before that was called Akmolinsk.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    An aerial view of the city of Astana, taken on July 28, 2011. It was known as Akmola until 1998, renamed Tselinograd under Soviet rule from 1961-1992, and before that was called Akmolinsk.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 22
    In December 1997, Kazakhstan&#39;s president Nursultan Nazarbayev moved the capital from Almaty in the southeast of the country to Akmola. The city&#39;s Central Concert Hall is pictured.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    In December 1997, Kazakhstan's president Nursultan Nazarbayev moved the capital from Almaty in the southeast of the country to Akmola. The city's Central Concert Hall is pictured.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 22
    The presidential palace was designed to resemble the White House in Washington D.C.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    The presidential palace was designed to resemble the White House in Washington D.C.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 22
    The Shabyt Palace of Art is the most remarkable part of the Kazakh National University of Arts.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    The Shabyt Palace of Art is the most remarkable part of the Kazakh National University of Arts.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 22
    Inside the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    Inside the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 22
    Much of Astana&#39;s modern architecture is striking in its scale and design, especially in contrast to the vast, open steppes that surround it.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    Much of Astana's modern architecture is striking in its scale and design, especially in contrast to the vast, open steppes that surround it.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 22
    Staff carry the 2022 Winter Olympic bid files of Almaty, Kazakhstan on January 6, 2015 at the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. The IOC will make a final decision in July 2015. Kazakhstan is also planning to bid for football&#39;s 2026 World Cup.
    Photos: How Kazakhstan got on its bike
    Staff carry the 2022 Winter Olympic bid files of Almaty, Kazakhstan on January 6, 2015 at the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. The IOC will make a final decision in July 2015. Kazakhstan is also planning to bid for football's 2026 World Cup.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 22
    Vincenzo Nibali Milan San Remo race 2astana city2astana city1Tour Nibaliastana cobblestoneNibali wins1Vincenzo Nibali Cycling 2015astana teaseNibali cycling (2) 2015Nibali Tour de France 2014astan chain Alexandr Vinokurov of Kazakhstan cycling Gold Medal 2012Lance Armostrong Astana Tour de France 2009kazakhstan astana pyramidkazakhstan astana baiterekAstanakazakhstan central concert hallkazakhstan presidential palacekazakhstan palace of artkazakhstan palace of peace kazakhstan astanaKazakhstan Olympic Bid 2015

    Lausanne, Switzerland (CNN)The cycling team of Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali doesn't come from one of Europe's traditional powerhouses, such as Spain, France or Italy.

    In fact, its origins lay in the mountainous, land-locked central Asian country of Kazakhstan -- a former Soviet republic where boxing's heavyweight champion Klitschko brothers were born, but which these days is seeking to spread its sporting influence.
    The state-funded Astana Pro Team (APT) is led by 30-year-old Italian Nibali, one of only six riders to have won all three of cycling's grand tours.
      The team's general manager, homegrown Alexandre Vinokourov, won gold at the 2012 Olympics and claimed multiple stage wins in Le Tour and Italy's Giro d'Italia.
      But in a sport riddled with controversy, APT -- named after the Kazakh capital -- has been affected by its fair share of doping scandals.
      Read More
      Vinokourov, now 41, tested positive for blood doping at the 2007 Tour de France, leading to a brief early retirement spell. Last year, five riders from APT's first team and its developmental squad tested positive for banned substances, resulting in an International Cycling Union review of the team's license.
      Fresh off the decision to uphold APT's status, the two faces of Kazakhstan's cycling team opened up to CNN's Amanda Davies on what the sport means to the country, its ambitions to host the 2022 Winter Olympics and 2026 FIFA World Cup, and why those recent doping controversies will not hold them back.
      Kazakhstan&#39;s cycling team tries to overcome its past
      kazakhastan astana cycling team davies dnt_00035707

        JUST WATCHED

        Kazakhstan's cycling team tries to overcome its past

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Kazakhstan's cycling team tries to overcome its past 04:15
      CNN: How have the people of Kazakhstan reacted to you, now that you're a Tour de France champion riding in Kazakh colors?
      Vincenzo Nibali: The Kazakh people welcomed us soon after the Tour de France victory and we got a lot of gratitude from the citizens, but also from the president Nursultan Nazarbayev. Being recognized even in Kazakhstan is a very cool thing that makes me proud. It's nice to see that because it means that cycling is becoming more and more international.
      How much extra motivation is there after the frustration of last year, with so much of your achievement overshadowed by the drugs cases and the negative headlines?
      VN: I don't stop for something I am not responsible for. (The doping scandal) was several months ago and not my responsibility. My mind goes into one direction only, and that's what's important. I really have to avoid thinking about anything that doesn't belong to me or stops me from getting closer to my goal.
      How confident are you that Astana is doing all it can to be a clean cycling team?
      VN: Each of us is responsible for their own actions. No doubt that Astana does all it can to try to be fair, especially with its racers. However, nobody can guarantee that a rider who is motivated to disrupt the system doesn't do it. I can't guarantee this doesn't happen, as Vinokourov can't guarantee it, as no sport director can.
      So, when something like this happens -- and unfortunately it can happen in any team -- we need strict and clear rules. When It happens, it's not the whole team (who should) pay for it, but only the individual who cheated ... and he should pay a lot.
      You are the defending champion. Your worth is probably higher than it's ever been this year. Did you at any point ever think you should move to another team to avoid all the controversy?
      VN: I am tied to the team for another year, until 2016. I am not free to move to another team, and I never thought of it anyway. The only reason why this (would) happen is if we (didn't) get the license and the team was to shut down. In that case yes, I would have thought about another solution.
      How much damage has Armstrong done to cycling?
      How much damage has Armstrong done to cycling?

        JUST WATCHED

        How much damage has Armstrong done to cycling?

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      How much damage has Armstrong done to cycling? 01:21
      So what will it mean to line up on day one of this year's Tour in Utrecht on July 4 as the defending champion?
      VN: It isn't easy, every year is different. No doubt that the Tour de France this year has a different map from last year and so it needs to be tackled differently. Last year we had some very nervy stages, but racing in the UK (where the 2014 edition started) is very different from riding in Belgium.
      They say the hardest bit once you've made it to the top is staying at the top.
      VN: It's harder to try to get on top. Once I'm on top level, I can hold my form and it's much easier to try to make it last as long as possible.
      What does the Astana team mean to people of Kazakhstan?
      Alexandre Vinokourov: For the 10 years that the team has been in existence, it's now about more than just fans. These are people who live and die for the team, and in Kazakhstan it means a lot to them.
      How much is APT a sporting team, and how much is it a symbol of national pride?
      AV: Each time you put on the jersey, it gives you a special energy and national pride when you feel your country's support. The riders from Kazakhstan, as well as the riders from foreign countries, feel equally patriotic and responsible.
      Why do you think the president of Kazakhstan places so much importance in sport?
      AV: I think professional sport is one of the strategies to promote an image of the country. Not only does it help to raise Kazakhstan's profile, it also helps to develop youth sport. The president has placed equal emphasis on both these aspects, and one leads into the other.
      How damaging do you think the recent doping controversies have been to the image of Kazakhstan?
      AV: The country's image wasn't damaged. Having said that, it gave us extra motivation to try to come back and do double the work possible this year, showing that whilst these things still happen in cycling, for our team they are now in the past. We work with every rider personally to prevent such mistakes from happening in the future.
      I understand that this year our team's reputation has been at risk, but we've done everything we can to show that the team works correctly and that all of the precautions are in place to prevent cases of doping from happening again.
      This year's goal is to come back, double the effort of last year, go back to the Tour de France and regain our image as one of the strongest teams.
      How worried were you that Astana would lose its license? How close did you get to that point?
      AV: We were worried. We thought it could have gone either way, but when we looked at the facts, we had faith that we had done everything we could within the team to prevent these things from happening again.
      How do you react to those who say Astana will always be associated with drugs, and with yourself -- somebody who served a drug suspension at the top?
      AV: What happened in the past happened in the past. Unfortunately there are people who will always have something negative to say. Luckily, our fans and the people who know the world of cycling understand that cycling as a whole has changed immensely since those times.
      I served my two-year suspension. I came back to the sport and I showed that I can win clean at the highest level by winning the Olympics in 2012 in London. We work transparently and openly and we constantly work on our image.
      How do you convince the doubters?
      AV: Come take a look at us. See how we work.
      With a Winter Olympics bid and also talk of a 2026 World Cup bid in the pipeline, how important is it that the perception of Astana changes?
      AV: The 2022 Winter Olympics is now down to two cities. Almaty (Kazakhstan's largest city) and Beijing. It is going to be stiff competition, but I think we've got the elements in place to have a good bid in June, and we are looking forward to showing off our city in the Olympic bidding process.
      The perception of our image is important. The team is working to make sure they have the best image possible.
      For football it's a different thing. We don't really have a national team that itself can participate at that level, so it's probably not as clear-cut as it is for the Winter Olympics.
      Report: Doping still widespread in cycling
      Report: Doping still widespread in cycling

        JUST WATCHED

        Report: Doping still widespread in cycling

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Report: Doping still widespread in cycling 03:03
      Why is cycling so popular in Kazakhstan?
      AV: It goes back to the 2000 Sydney Olympics. I got my first medal (a silver in the men's road race) there. When I came back people wanted to meet me; people at the top of the government wanted to shake hands with the Olympic medalist.
      Since then, investment has come into the sport and we have this professional team, and we've gone around and we've won these races, and we've had this great success.
      Where once it was popular to give a watch as a gift, now it's popular to give a bicycle.
      Read: Inside one of the world's most secretive nations
      Who will win the 2015 Tour de France? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page
      Kazakhstan dreams to host Winter Olympics
      davies snf kazakhstan winter olympics dream_00011106

        JUST WATCHED

        Kazakhstan dreams to host Winter Olympics

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Kazakhstan dreams to host Winter Olympics 04:57