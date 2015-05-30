Messi and Ronaldo: Goals, goals and more goals
Cristiano Ronaldo finished the season as La Liga's top goalscorer but it was Messi who had the last laugh, leading Barcelona to the Spanish league and cup double and a European Champions League triumph.
May 30, 2015 – Messi celebrates his stunning opening goal in the 3-1 Copa del Rey final victory over Athletic Bilbao. The Argentine grabbed a second later in the game.
May 23, 2015 – Ronaldo scores a first-half hat-trick in Real Madrid's 7-3 win against Getafe, meaning he wins the La Liga goal race by 48-43 over Lionel Messi.
May 23, 2015 – Messi scores his second goal in Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Deportivo La Coruna, taking his season tally to 56.
May 17, 2015 – Messi's 55th goal of the season -- the Argentine finished off a typically intricate team move -- gave Barcelona a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid to ensure the Catalan side won its 23rd La Liga crown.
May 17, 2015 – Ronaldo netted a hat-trick in Real Madrid's 4-1 win at Espanyol, but his trio of goals must have come with a bittersweet feeling given Barca's title triumph.
May 13, 2015 – Ronaldo fires his 55th goal this season, scoring Real Madrid's opener from the penalty spot against Juventus in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal. He joined Messi on a leading 10 goals in the competition, but Real exited 3-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw.
May 6, 2015 – Messi puts in a virtuoso display, scoring twice as Barcelona crushes Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. The Argentine now has a record 77 goals in the competition.
May 5, 2015 – Ronaldo netted his 54th goal of the season in his side's 2-1 first-leg defeat by Juventus in the Champions League semifinals. It took his overall tally Europe's top club competition to 76.
May 2, 2015 – Ronaldo quickly reclaimed his scoring supremacy with a hat-trick in the 3-2 win at Sevilla which kept Real Madrid in the title race. It took Ronaldo to 42 goals in La Liga and 53 in all competitions.
May 2, 2015 – Messi earlier moved ahead of Ronaldo with two goals at Cordoba, giving the Argentine a 51-50 advantage in their duel. Luis Suarez (R) also scored a hat-trick in his side's 8-0 romp against La Liga's bottom team.
April 28, 2015 – Messi took his tally for the month of April to six with a double against Getafe as Barcelona triumphed 6-0 to stay top of the league.
April 25, 2015 – Messi scores his 47th goal this season as Barcelona extends its league lead to five points with a 2-0 win in the Catalan derby at Espanyol.
April 18, 2015 – Messi scores in the final minute to double Barcelona's lead in a 2-0 La Liga win over Valencia. It was his 400th goal in the Catalan club's colors.
April 18, 2015 – Ronaldo also had to wait until the last minute to find the target as Real Madrid beat Malaga 3-1 in La Liga. It was his 50th goal this term.
April 11, 2015 – Messi scores Barcelona's opening goal of the 2-2 draw at Sevilla. He now has 35 goals in La Liga this season and 46 overall.
April 11, 2015 – Ronaldo blasts Real Madrid's opening goal from a free-kick in the preceding 3-0 win at home to Eibar -- his 38th in La Liga this season at the time.
April 8, 2015 – 300 and counting. Ronaldo scores his 300th goal for Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano. It took him just 288 matches to reach that mark, and was his 37th in La Liga this season.
April 8, 2015 – Messi celebrates his 33rd La Liga goal of the season in typical style as it puts Barcelona on its way to a 4-0 win over Almeria.
April 5, 2015 – Ronaldo grabbed a first-half hat-trick against Granada and went on to net five times in a 9-1 demolition job by Real.
March 22, 2015 – Ronaldo equalizes for Real in the Clasico at Camp Nou. Messi didn't find the net that day, but Barca won 2-1 to steal a march in the title race.
March 8, 2015 – Messi was surrounded by Rayo Vallecano players in this La Liga match, but still managed the 32nd hat-trick of his career as Barca romped to a 6-1 win.
February 15, 2015 – Messi's treble against Levante was part of the Argentine's seven-goal month, helping him draw level with Ronaldo on 38 for the season.
January 18, 2015 – Ronaldo retained his Ballon d'Or award in the first month of the year, but Messi outscored him 8-4 thanks to this hat-trick against Deportivo La Coruna.