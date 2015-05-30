Breaking News

    Lionel Messi wonder goal sets up Barcelona Copa del Rey triumph

    By Paul Gittings, CNN

    Updated 0924 GMT (1724 HKT) May 31, 2015

    (CNN)A wonder goal from Lionel Messi set Barcelona on its way to the second leg of the treble by lifting the Copa del Rey Saturday with a 3-1 victory against Athletic Bilbao.

    Even by his incredible standards, this was something special as the Argentine maestro picked up the ball wide on the right and left defender after defender flat footed before scoring with a low shot.
    It was his 57th goal in all competitions this season and had football commentators the world over struggling to find the superlatives to describe it.
      To Bilbao's credit it survived onslaught after onslaught before and after the 20th minute opener, many of them sparked by Messi, until Neymar added a second before halftime.
      After dazzling interchange play, Luis Suarez set up the Brazilian for a tap-in.
      Read More
      Messi made it 58 goals in 56 games with his second of the match after the break, the 120th goal of the campaign scored by the Barca attacking trio of Neymar, Suarez and Messi.
      Bilbao grabbed a deserved consolation almost immediately as the promising Inaki Williams scored with a glancing header.
      Barcelona's midfield legend Xavi, playing in his final match at the Nou Camp, almost added a late fourth but his free kick glanced the post.
      Having already wrapped up the La Liga title, the victory completes the Spanish domestic double for the Catalans, who play Juventus in the final of the Champions League next Saturday and on this form will be tough to beat.

      Wolves triumph

      In other cup final action Saturday, Wolfsburg spoiled Jurgen Klopp's final match in charge of Borussia Dortmund with a 3-1 victory in the German Cup final.
      Klopp, leaving Dortmund after seven successful years in charge, saw his side take an early lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the Wolves hit back to lift the trophy through goals by Luiz Gustavo, Kevin de Bruyne and Bas Dost.
      Wolfsburg finished second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and was winning the German Cup for the first time in its 69-year history.

      PSG treble history

      Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain became the first side to complete the domestic treble with a 1-0 win over second-flight Auxerre in the French Cup final.
      PSG was made to work hard for the victory, with Edinson Cavani scoring a headed second half winner.
      It had already wrapped up a third straight Ligue 1 title and the French League Cup.
      Hopes of the quadruple were ended by Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.