Story highlights A teenage driver crashed into a military vehicle in Berlin

The total damage is expected to cost around 12,000 Euros ($13,359)

(CNN) A teenage driver took a wrong turn and collided into a military vehicle which crushed the front of her car in Berlin, Germany on Monday.

The 18-year-old German, who luckily survived the incident, found herself in the path of a convoy of tanks that were driving along the aptly-named Panzerringstrasse, or "Tank Ring Street," local police in Lippe said in a statement.

The 24-year-old British driver of the tank did not manage to stop his vehicle and ended up crashing into the Toyota and flattening the hood.

The teenager was able to get out of the vehicle without any injuries -- except to the wallet of whoever paid for the car. The total damage is expected to cost around 12,000 Euros ($13,359).