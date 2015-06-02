Baby girl for Chinese tennis star Li Na

(CNN) Chinese tennis star Li Na has given birth to a baby girl.

The child, named Alisa, was born at 2:25 a.m on Wednesday, according to a tweet from her management company IMG Tennis.

"Welcome to the world, baby Alisa!" the company tweeted, with a photo of a beaming Li holding her baby, with her smiling husband and former tennis coach, Dennis.

The child is the couple's first.

Li, Asia's only grand slam champion, announced she was expecting in January.

