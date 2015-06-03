Story highlights Preserved, fully clothed 350-year-old corpse of French noblewoman discovered in lead coffin

(CNN) Archaeologists in France have unearthed the extraordinarily well-preserved corpse of a 17th-century noblewoman -- still dressed in her dress, bonnet and shoes.

A team from the French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research discovered the body when they pried open her lead coffin during a rescue excavation on the construction site of a new conference center in Rennes in northwestern France.

"When we opened the coffin (we) saw a body, a lot of volume of fabric, the shoes," said anthropologist Rozenn Colleter, who is part of the team. "We didn't know how well-preserved she was until we scanned her."

Colleter describes her as a "natural mummy -- particularly well preserved."

Inscriptions allowed the archaeologists to identify the nearly intact body as belonging to Louise de Quengo, Lady of Brefeillac, who died in 1656.

