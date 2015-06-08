Breaking News

    Women's World Cup 2015: Casey Stoney's twin towers of strength

    By James Masters, CNN

    Updated 1428 GMT (2228 HKT) June 10, 2015

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    The five-time FIFA Woman&#39;s Player of the Year remains the face of the game. It was at the 2007 World Cup in China that she first came to the fore, scoring seven goals as Brazil finished runners-up. The 29-year-old, nicknamed &quot;Pele with a skirt&quot; has yet to win a World Cup or Olympic title -- and this could be her final chance to add the biggest prize of all to her legacy.
    Photos: Women's World Cup 2015: Top 10 players to watch
    Marta (Brazil)The five-time FIFA Woman's Player of the Year remains the face of the game. It was at the 2007 World Cup in China that she first came to the fore, scoring seven goals as Brazil finished runners-up. The 29-year-old, nicknamed "Pele with a skirt" has yet to win a World Cup or Olympic title -- and this could be her final chance to add the biggest prize of all to her legacy.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Sepp Blatter might not have recognized her but to most football fans Morgan needs no introduction. The U.S. star was part of the team which was beaten by Japan on penalties four years ago and is desperate to go one better this time. In 2012, she netted a dramatic winner to seal the silver medal at the London Olympics, in a year where she finished with 28 goals and 21 assists.
    Photos: Women's World Cup 2015: Top 10 players to watch
    Alex Morgan (USA)Sepp Blatter might not have recognized her but to most football fans Morgan needs no introduction. The U.S. star was part of the team which was beaten by Japan on penalties four years ago and is desperate to go one better this time. In 2012, she netted a dramatic winner to seal the silver medal at the London Olympics, in a year where she finished with 28 goals and 21 assists.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Sweden are one of the dark horses heading into the tournament and with Seger in its midfield, there is plenty of reason for optimism. The Paris Saint-Germain star is one of the most experienced players in the side was part of the team which finished third in Germany four years ago.
    Photos: Women's World Cup 2015: Top 10 players to watch
    Caroline Seger (Sweden)Sweden are one of the dark horses heading into the tournament and with Seger in its midfield, there is plenty of reason for optimism. The Paris Saint-Germain star is one of the most experienced players in the side was part of the team which finished third in Germany four years ago.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Boquete is one of the most exciting and talented footballers in the game. Her ability to waltz past defenders and produce the perfect pass makes her Spain&#39;s most threatening player. She will line up behind the striker, either on the wing or through the middle, and will hope to repeat her goalscoring exploits at the 2013 European Championship finals.
    Photos: Women's World Cup 2015: Top 10 players to watch
    Veronica Boquete (Spain)Boquete is one of the most exciting and talented footballers in the game. Her ability to waltz past defenders and produce the perfect pass makes her Spain's most threatening player. She will line up behind the striker, either on the wing or through the middle, and will hope to repeat her goalscoring exploits at the 2013 European Championship finals.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Oshoala has enjoyed a stellar season in England where she plays for Liverpool. She was named as the best player at the Under-20 World Cup where Nigeria finished second to Germany. At just 20, she&#39;s one of the most exciting talents on the scene and was recently named as the BBC&#39;s Women&#39;s Footballer of the Year. She helped Nigeria win the African Championships in 2014 and will appear in next season&#39;s European Champions League.
    Photos: Women's World Cup 2015: Top 10 players to watch
    Asisat OshoalaOshoala has enjoyed a stellar season in England where she plays for Liverpool. She was named as the best player at the Under-20 World Cup where Nigeria finished second to Germany. At just 20, she's one of the most exciting talents on the scene and was recently named as the BBC's Women's Footballer of the Year. She helped Nigeria win the African Championships in 2014 and will appear in next season's European Champions League.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    There&#39;s no reason why Necib cannot lead France to World Cup glory this summer. The Lyon star is a silky and skillful midfielder, picking passes which others fail to see. She is integral to France&#39;s chances of success and if she has a good tournament then Les Bleus could find themselves in the final.
    Photos: Women's World Cup 2015: Top 10 players to watch
    Louisa Necib (France)There's no reason why Necib cannot lead France to World Cup glory this summer. The Lyon star is a silky and skillful midfielder, picking passes which others fail to see. She is integral to France's chances of success and if she has a good tournament then Les Bleus could find themselves in the final.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    If Canada is to win the World Cup on home soil then Sinclair will be the woman to lead it. The striker, who turns 32 on June 12, made her debut at the age of 18 and has become a legend of the game. She will win her 224th international cap in Saturday&#39;s opening game against China and will be hoping to add to her incredible tally of 153 goals.
    Photos: Women's World Cup 2015: Top 10 players to watch
    Christine Sinclair (Canada)If Canada is to win the World Cup on home soil then Sinclair will be the woman to lead it. The striker, who turns 32 on June 12, made her debut at the age of 18 and has become a legend of the game. She will win her 224th international cap in Saturday's opening game against China and will be hoping to add to her incredible tally of 153 goals.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    She&#39;s just won the Champions League with Frankfurt, now Sasic has her sights firmly set on the World Cup. The forward, who is currently a free agent, will spearhead the Germany attack with both Nadine Kessler and Fatmire Alushi missing through injury. With 42 goals in her past two seasons, Sasic is definitely one to keep an eye on.
    Photos: Women's World Cup 2015: Top 10 players to watch
    Celia Sasic (Germany)She's just won the Champions League with Frankfurt, now Sasic has her sights firmly set on the World Cup. The forward, who is currently a free agent, will spearhead the Germany attack with both Nadine Kessler and Fatmire Alushi missing through injury. With 42 goals in her past two seasons, Sasic is definitely one to keep an eye on.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    According to England&#39;s Casey Stoney, Fischer is one of the best defenders in the world. A Champions League winner with Wolfsburg, her dominance at set-pieces and ability to read the game makes her one of the stand out stars in the game. Originally a central midfielder, she now looks a natural at the back.
    Photos: Women's World Cup 2015: Top 10 players to watch
    Nilla Fischer (Sweden)According to England's Casey Stoney, Fischer is one of the best defenders in the world. A Champions League winner with Wolfsburg, her dominance at set-pieces and ability to read the game makes her one of the stand out stars in the game. Originally a central midfielder, she now looks a natural at the back.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Sawa was the stand out player for Japan four years ago when it won the title in Germany. She may be 36 and endured a series of injuries but Sawa remains an iconic figure in the game. The 2011 FIFA World Player of the Year is heading for her sixth successive World Cup -- no other player has achieved that feat. Sawa finished top scorer in Germany with five goals and was voted as the tournament&#39;s best player.
    Photos: Women's World Cup 2015: Top 10 players to watch
    Homare Sawa (Japan)Sawa was the stand out player for Japan four years ago when it won the title in Germany. She may be 36 and endured a series of injuries but Sawa remains an iconic figure in the game. The 2011 FIFA World Player of the Year is heading for her sixth successive World Cup -- no other player has achieved that feat. Sawa finished top scorer in Germany with five goals and was voted as the tournament's best player.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    02 wc top ten05 wc top ten RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED 09 wc top ten03 wc top ten01 wc top ten04 wc top ten06 wc top ten07 wc top ten10 wc top tenRESTRICTED 08 wc top ten

    (CNN)The prospect of going up against the elite of world football might cause restless nights for some players.

    But after seven months of caring for her young twins around the clock, Casey Stoney will be sleeping like a baby for the next few weeks.
    The 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada is likely to be her final opportunity to help England triumph on the biggest stage of all -- and a chance to make her kids proud.
      "Before I left home I told them that I was coming to Canada to make them proud and leave behind a legacy," the 33-year-old told CNN.
      "You cannot imagine how strong the desire is to do something for your children."
      Read More
      Teddy and Tilly may not yet be aware of their mother's devotion and determination, but they will be well versed when they grow up.
      Stoney, though regularly mixed up with former motorcycling champion Casey Stoner, is one of the most famous faces in English football.
      The Arsenal defender has won all there is to win at club level, and has racked up 119 caps for her country.
      She's played in World Cups, Olympic Games and European Championship finals -- but the arrival of her children in November has changed everything.
      "Having them is the best thing in the world," Stoney says. "There's no other feeling like it.
      "They have changed my entire perception on life and the world we live in. They have given me a new motivation and have given me real inspiration.
      "I want to win for them and make them proud. Being without them is hard."
      Stoney's partner, Megan Harris, underwent a course of IVF before giving birth to the twins, who regularly feature on their Twitter feeds.
      With the World Cup looming, there was no chance of Stoney taking time off work -- though she has taken her turn changing diapers and cleaning up vomit, while struggling for sleep.
      And yet, she could scarcely be happier.
      "I'm so fortunate to have a wonderfully supportive partner," Stoney says.
      "I couldn't do this without her. In a World Cup year, you can't take nine months off, so it was a conscious decision for my partner to get pregnant. She has been amazing."
      Knowing that Harris -- a former teammate when they played together for Lincoln -- would give birth, Stoney decided to make public that they were in a relationship.
      Inspired by the goodwill shown to the likes of former Germany footballer Thomas Hitzlsperger, and the revelation by British Olympic diver Tom Daley that he was in a relationship with a man, she revealed all to the world.
      Though freely willing to admit that she was "petrified" at telling the world, Stoney says the reaction has been mostly positive.
      Casey Stoney in action against Japan at the 2011 World Cup.
      Casey Stoney in action against Japan at the 2011 World Cup.
      "I spent over a year talking about my decision with my partner and family because I wasn't fully aware how it might implicate them," says the former England captain.
      "But it was probably Megan's support, and the happiness within our relationship, which gave me the overriding confidence.
      "I didn't expect all the reaction and yes, there was a lot negativity from some because there's a lot of bigoted people out there.
      "But the support I received and the good wishes really outweighed the bad.
      "I had letters from parents who told me about their own children coming out and how much my story had helped.
      "It's so important to get the message out there -- it can make such a difference."
      Stoney has been very much in the public consciousness this year, as have her England teammates ahead of the World Cup.
      Ranked sixth, there is a realistic ambition the "Three Lionesses" can reach the semifinals for the first time.
      This is the biggest World Cup to be held, with 24 teams entering. Host Canada, European champion Germany, France and the U.S. -- runner-up in 2011 -- are all expected to challenge for the title.
      England lost 1-0 to Canada in a friendly ahead of the 2015 World Cup.
      England lost 1-0 to Canada in a friendly ahead of the 2015 World Cup.
      England, which faces 2011 semifinalist France in its opening game on Tuesday, will also play Mexico and Colombia in the group stage.
      Stoney played every single minute of England's World Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2011, reaching the quarterfinals both times, and is now hoping for another crack at the big prize.
      "The amount of press we've had has made us realize that there's expectation," she says.
      "The girls can feel the level of expectation and support -- it's something we've never really seen before and it's incredibly positive.
      "But we need to capitalize on it and capture the country's imagination. This isn't just huge for women's football -- it's huge for everyone who loves football.
      "We want to give people something to celebrate. It's not about being male or female -- it's about England."
      While Stoney is on World Cup duty, Harris is taking the kids to France for a short break with her family.
      "I hope she gets some time to rest," jokes Stoney. "She's brilliant -- I couldn't have my career without her.
      "I don't know if the kids will even realize if I'm away or not -- but they're the ones inspiring me."
      Read: Why you should be watching the Women's World Cup
      Who will win the World Cup? Tell us on CNN FC's Facebook page