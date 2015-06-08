(CNN) The prospect of going up against the elite of world football might cause restless nights for some players.

But after seven months of caring for her young twins around the clock, Casey Stoney will be sleeping like a baby for the next few weeks.

The 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada is likely to be her final opportunity to help England triumph on the biggest stage of all -- and a chance to make her kids proud.

"Before I left home I told them that I was coming to Canada to make them proud and leave behind a legacy," the 33-year-old told CNN.

"You cannot imagine how strong the desire is to do something for your children."

Tonight we face Canada in our last warm up game. Want to make these two very proud in this @FIFAWWC #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/uHaHmNM9FM

Teddy and Tilly may not yet be aware of their mother's devotion and determination, but they will be well versed when they grow up.

Stoney, though regularly mixed up with former motorcycling champion Casey Stoner, is one of the most famous faces in English football.

The Arsenal defender has won all there is to win at club level, and has racked up 119 caps for her country.

She's played in World Cups, Olympic Games and European Championship finals -- but the arrival of her children in November has changed everything.

"Having them is the best thing in the world," Stoney says. "There's no other feeling like it.

"They have changed my entire perception on life and the world we live in. They have given me a new motivation and have given me real inspiration.

"I want to win for them and make them proud. Being without them is hard."

Soppyness alert!!! Happy 30th birthday to the person that changed my life @MegsHarris7 ❤️ 🎈🎁🎊🎉 pic.twitter.com/SFUYcktTWT — Casey Stoney (@CaseyStoney) August 23, 2014

Stoney's partner, Megan Harris, underwent a course of IVF before giving birth to the twins, who regularly feature on their Twitter feeds.

With the World Cup looming, there was no chance of Stoney taking time off work -- though she has taken her turn changing diapers and cleaning up vomit, while struggling for sleep.

And yet, she could scarcely be happier.

"I'm so fortunate to have a wonderfully supportive partner," Stoney says.

"I couldn't do this without her. In a World Cup year, you can't take nine months off, so it was a conscious decision for my partner to get pregnant. She has been amazing."

Missing my little boiled eggs right now 👶👶 pic.twitter.com/IEkrgPOWjJ — Casey Stoney (@CaseyStoney) June 1, 2015

Knowing that Harris -- a former teammate when they played together for Lincoln -- would give birth, Stoney decided to make public that they were in a relationship.

Though freely willing to admit that she was "petrified" at telling the world, Stoney says the reaction has been mostly positive.

Casey Stoney in action against Japan at the 2011 World Cup.

"I spent over a year talking about my decision with my partner and family because I wasn't fully aware how it might implicate them," says the former England captain.

"But it was probably Megan's support, and the happiness within our relationship, which gave me the overriding confidence.

"I didn't expect all the reaction and yes, there was a lot negativity from some because there's a lot of bigoted people out there.

"But the support I received and the good wishes really outweighed the bad.

"I had letters from parents who told me about their own children coming out and how much my story had helped.

"It's so important to get the message out there -- it can make such a difference."

Our first night out without the babies before I go away. @MegsHarris7 without you I couldn't do what I do #thankful pic.twitter.com/EuEcIvPNkF — Casey Stoney (@CaseyStoney) May 22, 2015

Stoney has been very much in the public consciousness this year, as have her England teammates ahead of the World Cup.

Ranked sixth, there is a realistic ambition the "Three Lionesses" can reach the semifinals for the first time.

This is the biggest World Cup to be held, with 24 teams entering. Host Canada, European champion Germany, France and the U.S. -- runner-up in 2011 -- are all expected to challenge for the title.

England lost 1-0 to Canada in a friendly ahead of the 2015 World Cup.

England, which faces 2011 semifinalist France in its opening game on Tuesday, will also play Mexico and Colombia in the group stage.

Stoney played every single minute of England's World Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2011, reaching the quarterfinals both times, and is now hoping for another crack at the big prize.

"The amount of press we've had has made us realize that there's expectation," she says.

"The girls can feel the level of expectation and support -- it's something we've never really seen before and it's incredibly positive.

"But we need to capitalize on it and capture the country's imagination. This isn't just huge for women's football -- it's huge for everyone who loves football.

"We want to give people something to celebrate. It's not about being male or female -- it's about England."

Lovely to meet Prince William today. Great to have his words of support and to hear all about Princess Charlotte pic.twitter.com/0QwzXINSuS — Casey Stoney (@CaseyStoney) May 20, 2015

While Stoney is on World Cup duty, Harris is taking the kids to France for a short break with her family.

"I hope she gets some time to rest," jokes Stoney. "She's brilliant -- I couldn't have my career without her.

"I don't know if the kids will even realize if I'm away or not -- but they're the ones inspiring me."