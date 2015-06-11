Brazil legend Zico wants to stand for FIFA presidency

(CNN) Brazilian great Zico is the latest former professional footballer intent on succeeding FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Frenchman David Ginola and Portugal's Luis Figo both threw their hats into the ring ahead of last month's presidential election, only to both ultimately pull out of the race.

Blatter went on to be re-elected for a fifth term, before announcing his resignation following the launch of separate investigations by the U.S. and Swiss authorities into alleged corruption within FIFA.

The election of Blatter's successor is believed to be set for December, and former Brazil star Zico, whose full name is Arthur Antunes Coimbra, wants to shake up the way world football is run.

"I would like to confirm the decision to be a candidate," Zico told a news conference in Rio de Janeiro. "I feel I am capable. For sure, certain rules need to change.