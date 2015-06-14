Story highlights Heavy rain turned normally-calm stream to raging river

Flooding damaged zoo and allowed animals to escape

(CNN) Flooding left five people dead and several others missing Sunday in the Georgia capital of Tbilisi, according to a news agency funded by the European Union and the United Nations.

The city's zoo was also flooded. Wolves, bears, big cats and even a hippopotamus escaped and have been roaming parts of the city.

Some animals have been re-captured and others killed, according to the news agency, Civil.ge.

Officials are still searching for escaped animals. Georgia's Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, asked residents to stay home while the creatures are rounded up.

The flooding was centered in the Vake and Saburtalo neighborhoods. Heavy rain started just before midnight, and water poured into what is normally a small waterway that runs through both districts.

A hippopotamus escaped its enclosure after flooding in Tbilisi, Georgia.

