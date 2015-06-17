Escaped zoo tiger kills man in Tbilisi, Georgia

Story highlights A tiger remains missing, zoo administration says

Hundreds of wild animals escaped after weekend flooding destroyed the zoo

At least 19 people died in the floods and six remained missing as of Tuesday, reports say

Tbilisi, Georgia (CNN) Police have shot and killed a white tiger that killed a man Wednesday in Tbilisi, Georgia, a Ministry of Internal Affairs representative said, after severe flooding allowed hundreds of wild animals to escape the city zoo.

The tiger attack happened at a warehouse in the city center. The animal had been unaccounted for since the weekend floods destroyed the zoo premises.

JUST WATCHED Escaped white tiger kills man Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Escaped white tiger kills man 01:23

The man killed, who was 43, worked in a company based in the warehouse, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said. Doctors said he was attacked in the throat and died before reaching the hospital.

Experts are still searching the warehouse, the ministry said, adding that earlier reports that the tiger had injured a second man were unfounded.

The zoo administration said Wednesday that another tiger was still missing. It was unable to confirm if the creature was dead or had escaped alive.

Read More