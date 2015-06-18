Copa America 2015: How 'The Rock' blunted Neymar

(CNN) When it comes to Colombia, Brazilian forward Neymar isn't having much luck.

During the 2014 World Cup, the Barcelona star fractured his vertebra after he was kneed in the back during a collision with a Colombian player in the quarterfinals, ruling him out of the rest of the tournament.

Fast forward to the Copa America and it was Colombia's midfield enforcer Carlos Sanchez -- nicknamed "The Rock" like Dwayne Johnson's wrestling character -- who blunted the skillful Neymar during Brazil's 1-0 defeat by their South American rivals.

No solo yo he sido la figura, hoy todos hemos sido figuras. Excelente partido mi banda!!! pic.twitter.com/mxtCP84Q2e — Carlos Sánchez (@SanchezCarlosA) June 18, 2015

But it got it even worse -- as Neymar hit rock bottom and was sent off after kicking a ball at an opponent after the referee's whistle had gone before appearing to launch an attempted headbutt at an opponent.

Sanchez, who plays his football with Aston Villa in England won all the plaudits, though he thankfully refrained from dropping the famous "People's Elbow."

