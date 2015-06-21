(CNN) Roger Federer tuned up for his tilt at a record eighth Wimbledon title by claiming the Halle crown for the eighth time Sunday.

The 33-year-old grass court maestro beat Italian Andreas Seppi 7-6 6-4 in the final and will now head to SW19 full of confidence.

"I hope this is a good omen for Wimbledon," Federer, who was beaten in the 2014 All England final by Novak Djokovic, told gathered reporters.

It was Federer's fourth title of the season after wins in Brisbane, Dubai and Istanbul, and the 86th of his remarkable career.

Perfect preparation

