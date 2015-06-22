U.S. Open 2015: Jordan Spieth proves he's 'The Daddy'

Washington (CNN) Who's the daddy?

In the world of golf, there's no doubt that Jordan Spieth is quickly turning into the main man.

The 21-year-old became the youngest U.S. Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923 on Sunday, and only the sixth man in history to double up by winning the Masters in the same year.

The Texan was quick to pay tribute to his father Shawn, who watched on from the gallery as his son made it a Father's Day to remember.

"I was certainly playing this round for my Dad," Spieth told CNN after clinching his second major title following April's record-breaking Augusta success.