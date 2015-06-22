U.S. Open 2015: Jordan Spieth proves he's 'The Daddy'

Washington (CNN)Who's the daddy?
In the world of golf, there's no doubt that Jordan Spieth is quickly turning into the main man.
The 21-year-old became the youngest U.S. Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923 on Sunday, and only the sixth man in history to double up by winning the Masters in the same year.
The Texan was quick to pay tribute to his father Shawn, who watched on from the gallery as his son made it a Father's Day to remember.
"I was certainly playing this round for my Dad," Spieth told CNN after clinching his second major title following April's record-breaking Augusta success.
"He's the one that got me started in the game. He was the one who gave me any opportunity to do what I wanted, to do what I loved.
"It didn't have to be golf -- it could have been anything."
Spieth won on a dramatic final day at Chambers Bay after compatriot Dustin Johnson three-putted from 12 feet on the 18th to finish one shot adrift.
He finished on five-under for the tournament and is now the fourth-youngest player to win two majors.
Sport runs in Spieth's family -- his father played baseball at college and his mother was a basketballer, as is his brother Steven.
"Dad never pushed me but asked me to set goals and I told him I want to do this," he said.
"So he said, 'You're just going to have to set your goals and work hard to achieve them.'
"I owe everything that I am and of course my whole career to my parents."
After his Masters win, Spieth spoke of his admiration for his 14-year-old sister Ellie, who has autism.
The world No. 2 is now planning a shopping spree to mark this latest triumph, which earned him $1.8 million and closed the gap on top-ranked Rory McIlroy, who tied for ninth on Sunday.
"I'll take her to the store and let her pick it out," Spieth said. "We will probably go shopping when I get home. It will be really cool getting home to Ellie."
Spieth will now rest up ahead of next month's British Open at St. Andrews, where he will be aiming for a third consecutive major success.
While all the talk will be about a potential "Spieth slam," golf's rising star is taking it all in his stride.
"Our team is just setting the goal to get into contention for the next major," he added.
"I am focused on the claret jug now. That's what the sole focus was the second the U.S. Open ended.
"Whether that's good or bad, it's going to be a really cool scene carrying the first two majors -- but then it's a while new animal to tackle."