Breaking News

    U.S. Open 2015: Jordan Spieth proves he's 'The Daddy'

    From Patrick Snell, CNN

    Updated 1150 GMT (1950 HKT) June 22, 2015

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    American Jordan Spieth lifts the U.S. Open trophy to add to the Masters crown he won earlier this year. He begins The Open looking to take a place in golfing history.
    Photos:
    Man in formAmerican Jordan Spieth lifts the U.S. Open trophy to add to the Masters crown he won earlier this year. He begins The Open looking to take a place in golfing history.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    Spieth showed typical determination to edge ahead of the leading pack on the final day to claim back-to-back majors.
    Photos:
    Spieth showed typical determination to edge ahead of the leading pack on the final day to claim back-to-back majors.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Dustin Johnson will be left to rue his three-putt on the final hole which cost him a chance of a first major.
    Photos:
    Dustin Johnson will be left to rue his three-putt on the final hole which cost him a chance of a first major.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen ripped through the back nine in 29 shots for a 67 and four-under aggregate of 276 to tie for second with Johnson.
    Photos:
    Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen ripped through the back nine in 29 shots for a 67 and four-under aggregate of 276 to tie for second with Johnson.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Joint overnight leader Branden Grace was mounting a strong challenge to Spieth before a double bogey on the 16th.
    Photos:
    Joint overnight leader Branden Grace was mounting a strong challenge to Spieth before a double bogey on the 16th.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    Australia&#39;s Adam Scott carded a best of the week 64 to move to three-under-par on the final day of the U.S. Open.
    Photos:
    Australia's Adam Scott carded a best of the week 64 to move to three-under-par on the final day of the U.S. Open.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    World number one Rory McIlroy launched a last day charge at Chambers Bay with a string of final round birdies in a 66 for level par.
    Photos:
    World number one Rory McIlroy launched a last day charge at Chambers Bay with a string of final round birdies in a 66 for level par.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Jason Day had shared the lead going into the final round despite suffering bouts of vertigo. But the Australian could not sustain his heroic effort and fell back into the pack.
    Photos:
    Jason Day had shared the lead going into the final round despite suffering bouts of vertigo. But the Australian could not sustain his heroic effort and fell back into the pack.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    Australia&#39;s Day fell to the turf on the ninth fairway as he completed his second round and had to be attended by paramedics before bravely completing his round of 70.
    Photos:
    Australia's Day fell to the turf on the ninth fairway as he completed his second round and had to be attended by paramedics before bravely completing his round of 70.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Tiger Woods endured a nightmare start to the tournament with a 10-over 80, his worst round at a U.S. Open.
    Photos:
    Tiger Woods endured a nightmare start to the tournament with a 10-over 80, his worst round at a U.S. Open.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Down and out: Tiger&#39;s second round showed little improvement and he came a cropper on his first hole on the way to a 76 and a 16-over aggregate of 156 to miss the cut.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos:
    Down and out: Tiger's second round showed little improvement and he came a cropper on his first hole on the way to a 76 and a 16-over aggregate of 156 to miss the cut.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Masters winner Spieth stepped up his bid for a second straight major with a fine second round to move into a share of the lead at halfway on five-under and he was always a factor.
    Photos:
    Masters winner Spieth stepped up his bid for a second straight major with a fine second round to move into a share of the lead at halfway on five-under and he was always a factor.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    Spieth trophySpieth winsDustin JohnsonLouis OosthuizenBranden GraceScott 64Rory chargejason day u.s. open vertigoJason Day Tiger Woods US Open 2015Tiger slipsUS Open Spieth

    Washington (CNN)Who's the daddy?

    In the world of golf, there's no doubt that Jordan Spieth is quickly turning into the main man.
    The 21-year-old became the youngest U.S. Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923 on Sunday, and only the sixth man in history to double up by winning the Masters in the same year.
      The Texan was quick to pay tribute to his father Shawn, who watched on from the gallery as his son made it a Father's Day to remember.
      Halfway to the Spieth Slam
      sports spieth intvw snell_00013901

        JUST WATCHED

        Halfway to the Spieth Slam

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Halfway to the Spieth Slam 02:38
      "I was certainly playing this round for my Dad," Spieth told CNN after clinching his second major title following April's record-breaking Augusta success.
      Read More
      "He's the one that got me started in the game. He was the one who gave me any opportunity to do what I wanted, to do what I loved.
      "It didn't have to be golf -- it could have been anything."
      Spieth won on a dramatic final day at Chambers Bay after compatriot Dustin Johnson three-putted from 12 feet on the 18th to finish one shot adrift.
      He finished on five-under for the tournament and is now the fourth-youngest player to win two majors.
      Sport runs in Spieth's family -- his father played baseball at college and his mother was a basketballer, as is his brother Steven.
      "Dad never pushed me but asked me to set goals and I told him I want to do this," he said.
      "So he said, 'You're just going to have to set your goals and work hard to achieve them.'
      "I owe everything that I am and of course my whole career to my parents."
      After his Masters win, Spieth spoke of his admiration for his 14-year-old sister Ellie, who has autism.
      The world No. 2 is now planning a shopping spree to mark this latest triumph, which earned him $1.8 million and closed the gap on top-ranked Rory McIlroy, who tied for ninth on Sunday.
      "I'll take her to the store and let her pick it out," Spieth said. "We will probably go shopping when I get home. It will be really cool getting home to Ellie."
      Guide to Chambers Bay Golf Course
      Chambers Bay Golf Course Snell pkg_00014421

        JUST WATCHED

        Guide to Chambers Bay Golf Course

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Guide to Chambers Bay Golf Course 02:49
      Spieth will now rest up ahead of next month's British Open at St. Andrews, where he will be aiming for a third consecutive major success.
      While all the talk will be about a potential "Spieth slam," golf's rising star is taking it all in his stride.
      "Our team is just setting the goal to get into contention for the next major," he added.
      "I am focused on the claret jug now. That's what the sole focus was the second the U.S. Open ended.
      "Whether that's good or bad, it's going to be a really cool scene carrying the first two majors -- but then it's a while new animal to tackle."
      Read: Spieth wins U.S. Open
      Read: Spieth says autistic sister is key inspiration