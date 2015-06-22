Australian rugby league player James Ackerman dies

(CNN) Australian rugby league player James Ackerman has died in hospital following a serious injury sustained playing a match on Saturday.

Ackerman, 25, suffered a head injury five minutes into a Queensland Cup match between his team Sunshine Coast Falcons and North Devils.

Queensland Rugby League (QRL) announced his death on Monday.

The father of two young children was treated on the field for more than half an hour by an on-duty doctor before the game was called off and he was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital.

RIP James Ackerman. Thoughts and prayers with the Ackerman Family and @SC_Falcons players and staff. — Petero Civoniceva (@PetCivo) June 22, 2015

"We send our deepest condolences to James' family and friends, and the Sunshine Coast club," QRL managing director Robert Moore said in a statement on the QRL website.

