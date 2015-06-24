Breaking News

    Women's World Cup 2015: Who are the top Twitter stars?

    By James Masters

    Updated 2113 GMT (0513 HKT) June 24, 2015

    (CNN)It's a tournament which is taking the world of social media by storm -- but there's only one team anybody's talking about.

    Team USA is leading the way at the Women's World Cup on Twitter and so is its star goalkeeper Hope Solo -- the most tweeted about player during the first week of the competition.
    In fact, five of the top six most tweeted about players all featured for USWNT with Brazil's Marta the only star outside of the American squad to make the cut.
      "We know Twitter is the place where people come to share in the biggest moments in the sporting calendar, and this year's Women's World Cup has been a fantastic example of that," Alex Trickett, head of sport at Twitter UK told CNN.
      "It has been amazing to see how Twitter has brought football fans closer to the action, and we can't wait to see this continue to play out during the remainder of the tournament."
      According to statistics provided by Twitter, there were 834 million impressions of Tweets around the Champions League final between Barcelona and Juventus.
      In the first 11 days of the Women's World Cup there were 2.7 billion views of tournament-related tweets on and off Twitter.
      The U.S. faces China in the quarterfinals in Canada having topped the most tweeted about team table.
      It sits ahead of Australia in second and Nigeria, which failed to exit the group stage, in third.
      The most tweeted about moments have also included Team USA -- with Megan Rapinoe's second goal in the 3-1 win against Australia taking top spot.
      Rapinoe's strike, which put her side 3-1 ahead, generated the highest peak of Tweets per minute (TPM) during the group stage
      In fact, all of the top six most tweeted about events were U.S.-related as shown by the graphic below.
      The Americans have also enjoyed the social media support of some of their most famous compatriots -- like President Barack Obama and movie star Tom Hanks.
      The quarterfinals kick off on Saturday with the U.S. taking on China before the heavyweight clash between France and Germany.
      On Sunday, host nation Canada faces England with the winner facing either reigning champion Japan or Australia.