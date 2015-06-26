Story highlights Satnam Singh was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 52nd pick in the draft

The Indian-born 7 feet 2 inches sportsman has been playing in Florida

(CNN) Making it big in basketball had long been a dearly held dream for Satnam Singh.

Making it happen was another matter.

Growing up in a remote village in India's Punjab province, he was destined to become a farmer -- like his father and his father's father.

But that's the thing about dreams. With hard work -- and, in Singh's case, a ginormous frame -- they sometimes come true.

On Thursday, he became the first basketball player from India to be drafted by an NBA team.

