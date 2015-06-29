(CNN) Chile's hopes of making the Copa America final on home soil were dealt a blow after key defender Gonzalo Jara was suspended for three matches and handed a $7,500 fine by South America's football confederation for poking his finger into Edison Cavani's backside.

"We regret this sanction but we will accept it," the Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) said in a statement on its website after Jara was ruled out of Chile's semifinal with Peru as well as the final if the hosts win Monday's game.

CONMEBOL opened disciplinary proceedings against Jara on Saturday, saying it was obliged to do so after receiving a formal complaint about the player's conduct by Uruguayan officials.

Cavani was given a second yellow card for retaliating by slapping Jara in the face, while the Chilean went unpunished as the poking incident was missed by the match officials last week.

Jara has been one of Chile's top performers at the tournament, forming a solid partnership in the heart of defence with Inter Milan's Gary Medel and his suspension means one of either Francisco Silva, Miiko Albornoz or Jose Rojas will come in.

