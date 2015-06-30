(CNN) Sports fans are starting to eye Africa, and with good reason: The continent is overflowing with athletic talent. Only a handful, however, have the drive and determination to stand out above the crowd. We look at some of the continent's rising sports stars.

The fighter

Boxing is mostly a man's world, but that hasn't stopped 19-year-old Catherine Phiri from entering the ring.

"Boxing is a special sport... even us ladies can do it. The one thing we are lacking is the heart to say 'I can do it,'" says the Zambian athlete.

"Once you say that, everything is possible."

Read More