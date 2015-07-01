London (CNN)For decades, Sir Nicholas Winton hardly spoke of what he'd done.
But when Winton died at the age of 106, Britain's prime minister said that his actions were something the world should always remember.
"The world has lost a great man," Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted Wednesday. "We must never forget Sir Nicholas Winton's humanity in saving so many children from the Holocaust."
The world has lost a great man. We must never forget Sir Nicholas Winton's humanity in saving so many children from the Holocaust.— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) July 1, 2015
In the late 1930s, Adolf Hitler's stormtroopers marched into Czechoslovakia and the Jewish population found itself on the Nazi hit-list.
Moved by what he'd seen on a trip to Prague, Winton -- then a young stockbroker -- returned to London and began organizing evacuations of children in 1939. He marshaled a team of volunteers to outwit immigration restrictions, and arranged for British families to open their homes when other countries shut their doors.
Read More
"By day, Winton worked at his regular job on the Stock Exchange, and then devoted late afternoons and evenings to his rescue efforts," a profile on the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's website says. "He made a great effort to raise money and find foster homes to bring as many children as possible to safety."
It wasn't an easy task; he had to arrange train rides out of Prague, find foster families who'd take in the children and even forge immigration documents.
For nearly 50 years, Winton's efforts -- which saved 669 children, most of them Jewish, from certain death -- were virtually unknown.
But after his wife, Grete, found an old scrapbook that included pictures of the children and detailed the evacuations, she persuaded her husband to tell his story. It was featured on a BBC TV program in 1988 and later became the focus of a documentary film, "Nicholas J. Winton -- The Power of Good."
Over the years, Winton reunited with some of the people he saved on the eight transports he arranged out of Prague. Some still call themselves "Winton's children" in his honor.
A ninth transport with 250 children aboard was scheduled to leave the city on September 1, 1939. But Germany invaded Poland that day, putting an end to Winton's rescue efforts as the borders controlled by Germany were closed, according to an account on the website for "The Power of Good."
In the film, Winton said the image of those children he couldn't save still haunted him.
"If the train had been a day earlier, it would have come through," he said. "Not a single one of those children was heard of again, which is an awful feeling."
'Hero of the Holocaust'
His son, Nick Winton, confirmed his death to CNN. His daughter and two grandchildren were with him when he died, according to the Rotary Club of Maidenhead, of which Winton was a member.
1 of 159
2 of 159
3 of 159
4 of 159
5 of 159
6 of 159
7 of 159
8 of 159
9 of 159
10 of 159
11 of 159
12 of 159
13 of 159
14 of 159
15 of 159
16 of 159
17 of 159
18 of 159
19 of 159
20 of 159
21 of 159
22 of 159
23 of 159
24 of 159
25 of 159
26 of 159
27 of 159
28 of 159
29 of 159
30 of 159
31 of 159
32 of 159
33 of 159
34 of 159
35 of 159
36 of 159
37 of 159
38 of 159
39 of 159
40 of 159
41 of 159
42 of 159
43 of 159
44 of 159
45 of 159
46 of 159
47 of 159
48 of 159
49 of 159
50 of 159
51 of 159
52 of 159
53 of 159
54 of 159
55 of 159
56 of 159
57 of 159
58 of 159
59 of 159
60 of 159
61 of 159
62 of 159
63 of 159
64 of 159
65 of 159
66 of 159
67 of 159
68 of 159
69 of 159
70 of 159
71 of 159
72 of 159
73 of 159
74 of 159
75 of 159
76 of 159
77 of 159
78 of 159
79 of 159
80 of 159
81 of 159
82 of 159
83 of 159
84 of 159
85 of 159
86 of 159
87 of 159
88 of 159
89 of 159
90 of 159
91 of 159
92 of 159
93 of 159
94 of 159
95 of 159
96 of 159
97 of 159
98 of 159
99 of 159
100 of 159
101 of 159
102 of 159
103 of 159
104 of 159
105 of 159
106 of 159
107 of 159
108 of 159
109 of 159
110 of 159
111 of 159
112 of 159
113 of 159
114 of 159
115 of 159
116 of 159
117 of 159
118 of 159
119 of 159
120 of 159
121 of 159
122 of 159
123 of 159
124 of 159
125 of 159
126 of 159
127 of 159
128 of 159
129 of 159
130 of 159
131 of 159
132 of 159
133 of 159
134 of 159
135 of 159
136 of 159
137 of 159
138 of 159
139 of 159
140 of 159
141 of 159
142 of 159
143 of 159
144 of 159
145 of 159
146 of 159
147 of 159
148 of 159
149 of 159
150 of 159
151 of 159
152 of 159
153 of 159
154 of 159
155 of 159
156 of 159
157 of 159
158 of 159
159 of 159
Winton was sometimes called Britain's Oskar Schindler, after the German businessman who was credited with saving the lives of 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust -- in which 6 million people were killed.
It was a well-deserved comparison, the president of the European Jewish Congress said in a statement.
"I want to pay tribute to a hero of the Holocaust who more than earned his title of the 'British Schindler,'" Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor said in a statement. "At a time of increasing uncertainty and insecurity for European Jewry, Sir Nicholas' legacy reminds all of us that courage in the face of adversity does make a difference, and only with perseverance can we achieve change."
Knighted for valiant service
Winton was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003 for services to humanity.
Last year, the Czech Republic honored him with the Order of the White Lion, its highest honor.
On a website maintained by his family, photos show Winton meeting with dignitaries, celebrating a recent birthday with people he helped save and presenting a human rights award to Malala Yousafzai.
In 2007, Winton returned to Prague to give a speech at a forum organized by former Czech President Vaclav Havel.
"One can only hope somehow or other, goodness, kindness, truth, honor will prevail," Winton told the crowd, "and people will realize it's not good enough just to say, 'Today I have done no harm. I've been a good person,' but should have been able to say, 'I was given the opportunity today and I did do some good.'"
CNN's Don Melvin reported from London. CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet reported from Atlanta. CNN's Alanne Orjoux, Christiane Amanpour, Andrew Carey and Vasco Cotovio contributed to this report.