London (CNN) For decades, Sir Nicholas Winton hardly spoke of what he'd done.

But when Winton died at the age of 106, Britain's prime minister said that his actions were something the world should always remember.

"The world has lost a great man," Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted Wednesday. "We must never forget Sir Nicholas Winton's humanity in saving so many children from the Holocaust."

The world has lost a great man. We must never forget Sir Nicholas Winton's humanity in saving so many children from the Holocaust. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) July 1, 2015

In the late 1930s, Adolf Hitler's stormtroopers marched into Czechoslovakia and the Jewish population found itself on the Nazi hit-list.

Moved by what he'd seen on a trip to Prague, Winton -- then a young stockbroker -- returned to London and began organizing evacuations of children in 1939. He marshaled a team of volunteers to outwit immigration restrictions, and arranged for British families to open their homes when other countries shut their doors.