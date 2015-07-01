Wimbledon, England (CNN) Boyfriend and girlfriend, Grigor Dimitrov and Maria Sharapova posted back-to-back wins on the same court on yet another sizzling -- indeed record-setting -- day at Wimbledon.

Dimitrov faces a significant drop in the rankings if he loses early at the All England Club in London this season given last year's semifinal showing but for now -- with Sharapova watching on television -- he landed safely in the third round after defeating Steve Johnson 7-6 (10-8) 6-2 7-6 (7-2) Wednesday as temperatures soared to nearly 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit). It eclipsed the previous tournament record high of 34.6C (94F) in 1976.

The heatwave is unusual for these parts, and a ball boy collapsed during a match featuring tennis' marathon man John Isner. The tournament, however, said he'd been treated and is feeling "much better."

Dimitrov saved two set points in the first-set tiebreak against the big-serving American and another at 4-5 in the third set.

"With every match, I feel that my game is getting better," the 11th-ranked Bulgarian, compared to his friend Roger Federer in the past because of their similar looking strokes, told reporters. "But I still feel that there are a couple of things I need to sort of tune up, especially for the next round."

