Breaking News

    Copa America 2015: The $25,000 final golden ticket

    By Matias Grez

    Updated 1215 GMT (2015 HKT) July 3, 2015

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Chile&#39;s capital has two stadiums hosting matches during Copa America 2015. The Andes mountain range provides a stunning backdrop to Santiago, which regularly has problems with lingering smog.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    SantiagoChile's capital has two stadiums hosting matches during Copa America 2015. The Andes mountain range provides a stunning backdrop to Santiago, which regularly has problems with lingering smog.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    The Estadio Nacional, which has a capacity of 47,000, hosted all of Chile&#39;s group stage matches and is also the final venue. The other stadium in Santiago is El Monumental, home of Chile&#39;s most successful football team, Colo-Colo.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    SantiagoThe Estadio Nacional, which has a capacity of 47,000, hosted all of Chile's group stage matches and is also the final venue. The other stadium in Santiago is El Monumental, home of Chile's most successful football team, Colo-Colo.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    The capital also boasts the Gran Torre, the tallest building in South America. The tower, which contains a shopping mall and hotel, has an estimated 250,000 visitors every day.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    SantiagoThe capital also boasts the Gran Torre, the tallest building in South America. The tower, which contains a shopping mall and hotel, has an estimated 250,000 visitors every day.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    The city of Valparaiso is one of the most important South American ports on the Pacific Ocean. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2003.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    ValparaisoThe city of Valparaiso is one of the most important South American ports on the Pacific Ocean. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2003.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    The city holds the Estadio Elias Figueroa, named after arguably the greatest Chilean player of all time. It is the home of first division side Santiago Wanderers.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    ValparaisoThe city holds the Estadio Elias Figueroa, named after arguably the greatest Chilean player of all time. It is the home of first division side Santiago Wanderers.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    This haunting photo shows part of the damage caused by a bushfire in 2014 that killed 16 people and destroyed nearly 3,000 homes in Valparaiso.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    ValparaisoThis haunting photo shows part of the damage caused by a bushfire in 2014 that killed 16 people and destroyed nearly 3,000 homes in Valparaiso.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    Chile is over 2,600 miles long and boasts one of the most varied landscapes of any country in the world. In the north lies the Atacama desert, the driest in the world, and the south has fjords, glaciers and snow-capped mountains.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    ValparaisoChile is over 2,600 miles long and boasts one of the most varied landscapes of any country in the world. In the north lies the Atacama desert, the driest in the world, and the south has fjords, glaciers and snow-capped mountains.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    La Cuarta Region (the Fourth Region) has some of the clearest skies in the world and boasts no less than six observatories. At the right time of year, galaxies can be seen in the sky without a telescope. Because of this, Chile has become a world-leading country in the field of astronomy. La Serena&#39;s Copa venue is the renovated, 17,194-capacity Estadio La Portada.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    La SerenaLa Cuarta Region (the Fourth Region) has some of the clearest skies in the world and boasts no less than six observatories. At the right time of year, galaxies can be seen in the sky without a telescope. Because of this, Chile has become a world-leading country in the field of astronomy. La Serena's Copa venue is the renovated, 17,194-capacity Estadio La Portada.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    Concepcion is situated 310 miles south of Santiago and is the largest industrialized region in the country. In February 2010, Concepcion suffered a devastating 8.8-magnitude earthquake that killed 521 people and injured thousands more across the country. It is home to the Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo, which has a capacity of just over 30,000.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    ConcepcionConcepcion is situated 310 miles south of Santiago and is the largest industrialized region in the country. In February 2010, Concepcion suffered a devastating 8.8-magnitude earthquake that killed 521 people and injured thousands more across the country. It is home to the Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo, which has a capacity of just over 30,000.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    Geologists measured that the earthquake displaced the city by three meters, but fortunately it avoided the subsequent tsunami. This image shows Caleta Tumbes cove -- the sea is extremely important to Chile&#39;s economy and provides the livelihood of thousands of fishermen.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    ConcepcionGeologists measured that the earthquake displaced the city by three meters, but fortunately it avoided the subsequent tsunami. This image shows Caleta Tumbes cove -- the sea is extremely important to Chile's economy and provides the livelihood of thousands of fishermen.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Estadio El Teniente is the home of 2014 first division champion O&#39;Higgins -- named after Bernardo O&#39;Higgins, who helped free Chile from Spanish rule during the Chilean War of Independence, and has a capacity of 14,087.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    RancaguaEstadio El Teniente is the home of 2014 first division champion O'Higgins -- named after Bernardo O'Higgins, who helped free Chile from Spanish rule during the Chilean War of Independence, and has a capacity of 14,087.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    The safari park in Rancagua is a popular attraction and offers visitors a unique and extremely closeup experience with the wildlife.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    RancaguaThe safari park in Rancagua is a popular attraction and offers visitors a unique and extremely closeup experience with the wildlife.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    This probably wouldn&#39;t pass health and safety regulations in Europe and the U.S.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    RancaguaThis probably wouldn't pass health and safety regulations in Europe and the U.S.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    The city of Antofagasta lies 685 miles north of Santiago, situated in the wealthiest area of Chile. It generates the majority of its money through mining and is developing rapidly. On one side of the city&#39;s stadium -- Estadio Regional de Antofagasta -- lies the sea...
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    AntofagastaThe city of Antofagasta lies 685 miles north of Santiago, situated in the wealthiest area of Chile. It generates the majority of its money through mining and is developing rapidly. On one side of the city's stadium -- Estadio Regional de Antofagasta -- lies the sea...
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    ... and on the other the arid Atacama Desert, the driest in the world. It is an unusual combination that allows for an almost year-long summer on beautiful, sandy beaches.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    Antofagasta... and on the other the arid Atacama Desert, the driest in the world. It is an unusual combination that allows for an almost year-long summer on beautiful, sandy beaches.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Chile&#39;s &quot;Garden City&quot; is a beautiful resort location with a Mediterranean climate. The manicured beach fronts are a popular holiday getaway for wealthy Santiago residents, and the nightlife here is arguably the best in the country. Vina del Mar&#39;s Estadio Sausalito has a capacity of 22,340. Built in 1929, it was completely renovated for the 2015 Copa.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    Vina del MarChile's "Garden City" is a beautiful resort location with a Mediterranean climate. The manicured beach fronts are a popular holiday getaway for wealthy Santiago residents, and the nightlife here is arguably the best in the country. Vina del Mar's Estadio Sausalito has a capacity of 22,340. Built in 1929, it was completely renovated for the 2015 Copa.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    The Villarrica volcano lies less than 50 miles south of the city of Temuco. It erupted in March 2015, causing thousands to evacuate their homes. Temuco provides easy access to the coast and Andean valleys, making it a hub of agriculture, forestry and livestock. It is home to second division team Deportes Temuco, which plays at the 19,000-capacity Estadio Municipal Germán Becker.
    Photos: Chile provides stunning backdrop to South America's soccer showcase
    TemucoThe Villarrica volcano lies less than 50 miles south of the city of Temuco. It erupted in March 2015, causing thousands to evacuate their homes. Temuco provides easy access to the coast and Andean valleys, making it a hub of agriculture, forestry and livestock. It is home to second division team Deportes Temuco, which plays at the 19,000-capacity Estadio Municipal Germán Becker.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    Copa America SantiagoCopa America Estadio Nacional 2Copa America SantiagoCopa America ValparaisoCopa America ValparaisoCopa America Valparaiso FireCopa America La Serena/ValparaisoCopa America La Serena 2Copa America ConcepcionCopa America ConcepcionCopa America Rancagua El TenienteCopa America RancaguaCopa America Rancagua 2Copa America Estadio Antofagasta 3Copa America Estadio Antofagasta 2Copa America Viña del MarCopa America Temuco Volcano

    (CNN)It's Latin America's golden ticket and the hunt is on to watch the Copa America final at the Estadio Nacional in Chile's capital Santiago.

    Not since Chile reached the semifinals of their own World Cup in 1962 has there been such a clamour to gain entry to a sporting event.
    So much so that tickets are going for as much as $25,000 on website ticketbis.net -- 625 times the original price -- though on Viagogo.com the most expensive ticket was $6,000.
      Chile is looking to win its first ever international trophy in 99 years, while Argentina wants to put an end to its own 23-year Copa America drought and draw level with Uruguay as the most successful team in the tournament's history.
      Chile has only beaten Argentina once in a competitive match in its history -- during qualifying for the 2010 World Cup in Santiago -- and it has lost the two matches they have played since.
      Read More
      Amid the scramble for tickets, Chile defender Gary Medel has offered one of his 794,000 Twitter followers the chance to win two of them to Saturday's final.
      He has asked them to upload a message of support with the hashtag #ChileTeQuieroVer (Chile I want to watch you) and the most original will be chosen as the winner.
      There is a huge sense of anticipation in Chile and a genuine belief this outstandingly talented crop of players can finally lead the country to success.
      However, amidst the excitement, there is plenty of nervousness, notably over the defense's fragility, and in particular Pepe Rojas' form.
      The man chosen to replace the suspended Gonzalo Jara -- banned after putting his fingers into Uruguay striker Edison Cavan's backside -- Rojas has been the butt of many jokes after his semifinal performance against Peru.
      Newspaper Las Ultimas Noticias mocked Rojas on its front cover with the headline: "Pepe Rojas... arriving late to his own memes," while a separate image of an astronaut on a moon was captioned: "I run faster than Pepe Rojas."
      In turn, the newspaper's Twitter account was bombarded with a barrage of criticism from angry members of the Chilean public and Las Ultimas Noticia was forced to defend itself, claiming they hadn't created the memes.
      Several of Chile's highest profile footballers also rebuked the publication.
      "All front pages like Las Ultimas Noticias do is make children scared of making mistakes," tweeted captain and Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and Chile captain.
      "Jokes are one thing and it's another thing for newspapers to mock. Typically Chilean."
      "You need to only move forward, without looking behind at the mediocre people that criticize from a desk. Stay strong Pepe!!!" said Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal.
      "Incredible that some media are dedicated to making fun. Vamos Pepe Rojas come on Chile. Today united more than ever," wrote Medel in support of Rojas.
      "Unfortunately we live in a country full of hatred, envy and malice, let's open our hearts and be better people please," pleaded Hamburg midfielder Marcelo Diaz.
      Chile's population has been agog at the national's team progression to the final, both on and off the pitch, most notably when Vidal drunkenly crashed his Ferrari during the group stage.
      Argentina, on the other hand, has had no real controversy leading into the final, with the main talking point being Lionel Messi's solitary goal in the tournament.
      However, Messi's mesmerizing semifinal performance in the 6-1 thrashing of Paraguay was the perfect riposte to his critics.
      "To win the Copa would round of something spectacular," Messi said after the demolition of Paraguay.
      Chile and Argentina go head-to-head for South America&#39;s most coveted prize
      Chile and Argentina go head-to-head for South America's most coveted prize
      "I have a desire to win something with the national team so much. We are very excited about the possibility of being champions.
      "We completed the first objective which was to be in another final. It will be a very even game."
      The media has been keen to build the final as a battle, given the historical political tensions between the two countries, but Javier Mascherano was quick to downplay the hype.
      "We are going to play a final, not a war," he said after the Paraguay match. "Our countries are brothers.
      "I don't see a clear favorite for the final. Argentina is amongst the top places in the FIFA rankings and we want to crown it by winning something."
      Read: Copa America 2015: Can Chile end '100-year evil?'
      Read: Copa America 2015: 'Happy' Lionel Messi leads Argentina to final