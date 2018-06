British GP: 'Expensive and boring' F1 to revamp rules

Silverstone, UK (CNN) The British Grand Prix is expecting its biggest-ever crowd Sunday, but even with 140,000 fans coming through the gates, Formula One's hierarchy is grappling with how to improve the show.

This week 215,000 global fans, polled by the Grand Prix Drivers Association , described F1 as "expensive, technological and boring."

The survey added fans wanted increased competition, a relaxing of technical regulations, more emphasis on driver skill and the return of bone-shaking engine noise.

While the F1 fanatics voiced their opinions, the sport's organizers were also putting their heads together to try to come up with a master plan to revamp the sport.

