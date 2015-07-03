British GP: 'Expensive and boring' F1 to revamp rules

Silverstone, UK (CNN) The British Grand Prix is expecting its biggest-ever crowd Sunday, but even with 140,000 fans coming through the gates, Formula One's hierarchy is grappling with how to improve the show.

The survey added fans wanted increased competition, a relaxing of technical regulations, more emphasis on driver skill and the return of bone-shaking engine noise.

While the F1 fanatics voiced their opinions, the sport's organizers were also putting their heads together to try to come up with a master plan to revamp the sport.

Read More